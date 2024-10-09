ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” to Explore the Evolution of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The special will feature interviews with 2024 Inductees
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Music legends such as Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews and Dionne Warwick are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and to celebrate, ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will explore the evolution of one of the music industry’s most prestigious honors.

What’s Happening:

  • A new episode of the Hulu exclusive series from ABC News Studios will explore the evolution of one of the music industry’s most prestigious honors.
  • IMPACT x Nightline will look at the 2024 class of Inductees, which includes Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews and Dionne Warwick.
  • New interviews with 2024 Inductee Dionne Warwick and performer Keith Urban will be featured, alongside:
    • Chuck D, rapper and 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee
    • Al Greenwood, musician and 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee
    • Deborah Cox, singer
    • John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation
    • Jem Aswad, executive music editor at Variety
  • Archival footage of musical performances and interviews with past Inductees, including Missy Elliott, Kool & the Gang, Dave Matthews Band and more, will also be featured.
  • Additionally, the episode will look into the nomination process with music industry experts and legends leading up to this year’s ceremony.
  • IMPACT x Nightline: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame arrives Thursday, October 10th, exclusively on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning