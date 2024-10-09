ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” to Explore the Evolution of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Music legends such as Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews and Dionne Warwick are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and to celebrate, ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will explore the evolution of one of the music industry’s most prestigious honors.
- A new episode of the Hulu exclusive series from ABC News Studios will explore the evolution of one of the music industry’s most prestigious honors.
- IMPACT x Nightline will look at the 2024 class of Inductees, which includes Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews and Dionne Warwick.
- New interviews with 2024 Inductee Dionne Warwick and performer Keith Urban will be featured, alongside:
- Chuck D, rapper and 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee
- Al Greenwood, musician and 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee
- Deborah Cox, singer
- John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation
- Jem Aswad, executive music editor at Variety
- Archival footage of musical performances and interviews with past Inductees, including Missy Elliott, Kool & the Gang, Dave Matthews Band and more, will also be featured.
- Additionally, the episode will look into the nomination process with music industry experts and legends leading up to this year’s ceremony.
- IMPACT x Nightline: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame arrives Thursday, October 10th, exclusively on Hulu.
