ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” to Explore the Evolution of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Music legends such as Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews and Dionne Warwick are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and to celebrate, ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will explore the evolution of one of the music industry’s most prestigious honors.

What’s Happening:

A new episode of the Hulu

IMPACT x Nightline will look at the 2024 class of Inductees, which includes Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews and Dionne Warwick.

will look at the 2024 class of Inductees, which includes Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews and Dionne Warwick. New interviews with 2024 Inductee Dionne Warwick and performer Keith Urban will be featured, alongside: Chuck D, rapper and 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Al Greenwood, musician and 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Deborah Cox, singer John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Jem Aswad, executive music editor at Variety

Archival footage of musical performances and interviews with past Inductees, including Missy Elliott, Kool & the Gang, Dave Matthews Band and more, will also be featured.

Additionally, the episode will look into the nomination process with music industry experts and legends leading up to this year’s ceremony.

IMPACT x Nightline: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame arrives Thursday, October 10th, exclusively on Hulu.