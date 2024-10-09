“This is the Day Your Dreams Come True” With This New Gaston Limited Edition Doll From the Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series Now Available at Disney Store

The new Gaston limited edition doll from the Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series is now available at Disney Store.
What's Happening:
- Gaston stands out with unparalleled flair in this new Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Doll.
- He showcases a striking ensemble featuring a handsome tunic embroidered with antler motifs, simulated suede chaps and a velvet, satin-lined cape with faux fur trim, plus a golden antlered mask.
- With only 3,000 made, you will want to pick up this Gaston Limited Edition Doll while you can.
- It is limited to one per buyer and costs $129.99.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
