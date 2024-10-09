“This is the Day Your Dreams Come True” With This New Gaston Limited Edition Doll From the Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series Now Available at Disney Store

The new Gaston limited edition doll from the Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series is now available at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

  • Gaston stands out with unparalleled flair in this new Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Doll.
  • He showcases a striking ensemble featuring a handsome tunic embroidered with antler motifs, simulated suede chaps and a velvet, satin-lined cape with faux fur trim, plus a golden antlered mask.
  • With only 3,000 made, you will want to pick up this Gaston Limited Edition Doll while you can.
  • It is limited to one per buyer and costs $129.99.

Gaston Limited Edition Doll; Beauty and the Beast; Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series Fashionably Late | Disney Store $129.99

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
