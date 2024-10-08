Celebrate the Holidays Early With New Festive Pins Available at Disney Store

If you are a pin collector, you will want to check out new holiday pins now available at Disney Store. This includes a limited edition Disney Winter Gnomes Holiday Pin Set and Chip 'n Dale Christmas Countdown 2024 Mini Jumbo Pin.

What's Happening:

The holidays will be here before you know it, and Disney Store has new pins featuring Winter Gnomes and Chip 'n Dale.

The set includes three bearded gnomes in this pin collection that features hats inspired by Mickey and Minnie, complete with 3D noses and furry whiskers.

This is limited edition, with only 2,000 units made.

You can add this to your collection for $39.99.

The Chip 'n Dale Christmas Countdown 2024 Mini Jumbo Pin is the second holiday pin available.

Chip 'n Dale can help you count down the December days until Christmas with this new limited release pin.

Add this to your collection for $34.99.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

