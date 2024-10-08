Celebrate the Holidays Early With New Festive Pins Available at Disney Store

If you are a pin collector, you will want to check out new holiday pins now available at Disney Store. This includes a limited edition Disney Winter Gnomes Holiday Pin Set and Chip 'n Dale Christmas Countdown 2024 Mini Jumbo Pin.
What's Happening:
- The holidays will be here before you know it, and Disney Store has new pins featuring Winter Gnomes and Chip 'n Dale.
- The set includes three bearded gnomes in this pin collection that features hats inspired by Mickey and Minnie, complete with 3D noses and furry whiskers.
- This is limited edition, with only 2,000 units made.
- You can add this to your collection for $39.99.
- The Chip 'n Dale Christmas Countdown 2024 Mini Jumbo Pin is the second holiday pin available.
- Chip 'n Dale can help you count down the December days until Christmas with this new limited release pin.
- Add this to your collection for $34.99.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Disney Winter Gnomes Holiday Pin Se; Limited Edition | Disney Store $39.99
Chip & Dale Christmas Countdown 2024 Mini Jumbo Pin; Limited Release | Disney Store $34.99
Also at Disney Store:
- 31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Icon Quilted Iridescent Collection
- Salute the Big Cheese this Fall with Mickey & Co. Styles from Disney Store
- 31 Days of Drops: Mickey Family Holiday Sweater Collection
- Disney Dress Shop Delivers a Charming Fairy Godmother-Inspired Look
- 31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Snowman Collection
- 31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Deocr
- 31 Days of Drops: Fantasia x Pleasing Collection
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com