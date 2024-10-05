31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Deocr

Bring on all the joys of the winter holidays with this glowing candy cane inspired piece for your home.

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can purchase the new Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor for their home.

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 5 – Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor – Large

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day five and guests can shop truly sweet and stylish Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor – Large – $79.99

Three solid light-up modes: white, green and red

Suitable for indoor/outdoor use

Battery operated

Coordinates with our Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor – Small and our Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor – Medium

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

Approx. 18 1/2'' H x 25'' W x 15'' D

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? Disney Store has you covered with a wide variety of seasonal favorties you won’t want to miss!