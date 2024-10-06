31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Snowman Collection

Shop three new seasonal accessories that feature Mickey Mouse in his snowy best.

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s drop is the Mickey Mouse Snowman Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 6 – Mickey Mouse Snowman Collection

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day six and guests can shop a super cute assortment of accessories in the Mickey Mouse Snowman colletion

Fuzzy, fluffy, and designed to look like powdery snow, this trio of winter essential decor brings the best of season right to your home and wardrobe. Links can be found below.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? Disney Store has you covered with a wide variety of seasonal favorties you won’t want to miss!