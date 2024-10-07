So much new apparel has rolled into Disney Store with Mickey Mouse leading the charge. Disney fans can brighten up their closets with fashionable styles featuring the one and only Mickey Mouse! The Fall additions to the Mickey & Co. Collection are here and are perfect for the whole family.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The weather outside is about to change and we’re so excited for the slight chill that Autumn brings. Sweaters, sweatshirts, long sleeve tees and stylish coats are perfect for weekend fun at home and on the road. They’re even better when they feature Mickey Mouse!

A new wave of the Mickey & Co. Collection has just landed at Disney Store with essential apparel for the season.

Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids – Mickey & Co.

Cozy tops, bottoms, and accessories come with bright lettering and colorful backgrounds not to mention images one of the best characters in Disney’s history.

Mickey’s silly antics and smiling face shows off his personality and gives fans a chance to be a little playful with their personal style.

Guests can shop the Mickey & Co. Collection now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 – 59.99 and links to the items can be found below.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!