Disney Dress Shop Delivers a Charming Fairy Godmother-Inspired Look

Whether you're heading to a ball or just having some fun at a seasonal costume party, you'll bring the magic in this dress.

The magic is abundant in the Disney Dress Shop selections at Disney Store, so it’s fitting that one of the most beloved magic users would be the inspiration behind the latest dress. Disney is spotlighting the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella with their newest offering, all that’s left for you to do, is get a magic wand!

Disney’s animated classic Cinderella has stood the test of the time and as much as we love following the titular character, she wouldn’t have gotten very far without a life changing opportunity and one stunning transformation thanks to her Fairy Godmother.

Fairy Godmother Dress for Women – Cinderella – Disney Dress Shop

Fans will love the unique ombre blue dress that features sheer sleeves, a collar secured by a pink bow, and a pink ribbon band around the natural waist. The skirt is also decorated with an embroidered “Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Boo” in large scripted lettering and the classic carriage that takes Cinderella to the ball.

The Disney Dress Shop Cinderella dress is available now at Disney Store

