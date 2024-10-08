Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Churro

Make room for Stitch (and Angel!)! The little troublemaker has returned to Disney Store for another year-long series and in 2024 it’s all about this massive appetite and fan favorite Disney Parks snacks. The Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection shines the spotlight on the beloved blue and pink aliens as they devour delicious Disney treats.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Churro!

The pins showcase the adorable duo snacking on their own churro, but Angel is keeping hers as far as possible from Stitch so that he doesn’t get to enjoy two snacks.

As for the plush, the aliens are happily indulging in the sugar coated treats. Stitch holds his by gritted teeth proving he just took a bite while Angel is giggling and thrilled to have acquired her own churro.

As always, Stitch and Angel are wearing matching outfits decorated with the pastry and mickey mouse icons.

Churro is the tenth Disney Parks treat to debut in this Snacks Collection. The collection will also be available later in the month at Disney Parks.

Links to the Stitch Attacks Snacks – Churro items can be found below.

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Stitch and Angel Special Savings:

Now that Angel has joined the fun, guests can save $10 on their purchase when they buy both plush together!

Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Churro – Limited Release – October – $29.99

Angel – Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Churro – Limited Release – October – $29.99

Stitch Attacks Snacks Pin Set – Churro – October – Limited Release – $34.99

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection:

Join Stitch for a culinary tour of your favorite Disney Parks treats.

New assortments in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection will launch on Disney Store on the second Tuesday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Snacks in the series include: Gingerbread Cookie – (November 12th) Hot Chocolate – (December 10th)



Previous Releases Featured:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!