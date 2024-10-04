Trailer Debuts for New Disney+ Film, “Out Of My Mind”

A new film is heading to Disney+ next month and the trailer was just released.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 6th, Disney has released the first trailer for Out Of My Mind, a new film based on the book by Sharon M. Draper.
- Premiering at Sundance earlier this year, the story follows Melody Brooks, a non-verbal middle school wheelchair user who is being moved from a specialty classroom into mainstream education.
- The Disney Original Movie features a cast that includes Phoebe-Rae Taylor as the film’s star, Rosemarie DwWitt, Luke Kirby, Judith Light, and more.
- Jennifer Anniston also stars as Melody’s inner-voice.
- Out Of My Mind debuts November 22nd on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- Interview: "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" Voice Actress Cristina Vee Discusses Making Her Dreams Come True with the Role of a Lifetime
- New John Williams Documentary From Lucasfilm Set To Open AFI Fest 2024
- "Descendants: The Rise Of Red" Becomes Disney Branded Television's Biggest Premiere on Disney+
- Is A Small Movie Renaissance Nigh?