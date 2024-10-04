Trailer Debuts for New Disney+ Film, “Out Of My Mind”

The Sundance acquisition features Jennifer Anniston as the inner-voice of a non-verbal middle schooler.
A new film is heading to Disney+ next month and the trailer was just released.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 6th, Disney has released the first trailer for Out Of My Mind, a new film based on the book by Sharon M. Draper.
  • Premiering at Sundance earlier this year, the story follows Melody Brooks, a non-verbal middle school wheelchair user who is being moved from a specialty classroom into mainstream education.
  • The Disney Original Movie features a cast that includes Phoebe-Rae Taylor as the film’s star, Rosemarie DwWitt, Luke Kirby, Judith Light, and more.
  • Jennifer Anniston also stars as Melody’s inner-voice.

  • Out Of My Mind debuts November 22nd on Disney+.

