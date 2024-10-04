Trailer Debuts for New Disney+ Film, “Out Of My Mind”

The Sundance acquisition features Jennifer Anniston as the inner-voice of a non-verbal middle schooler.

A new film is heading to Disney+ next month and the trailer was just released.

What’s Happening:

In honor of World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 6th, Disney has released the first trailer for Out Of My Mind

Premiering at Sundance earlier this year, the story follows Melody Brooks, a non-verbal middle school wheelchair user who is being moved from a specialty classroom into mainstream education.

The Disney Original Movie features a cast that includes Phoebe-Rae Taylor as the film’s star, Rosemarie DwWitt, Luke Kirby, Judith Light, and more.

Jennifer Anniston also stars as Melody’s inner-voice.

Out Of My Mind debuts November 22nd on Disney+.

