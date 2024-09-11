Interview: “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” Voice Actress Cristina Vee Discusses Making Her Dreams Come True with the Role of a Lifetime

Cristina Vee has been a beloved presence in the voice acting world for years, captivating audiences with her roles in iconic series like Sailor Moon, Hunter x Hunter, and Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. As the voice of Marinette Dupain-Cheng, the everyday Parisian teenager who transforms into the heroic Ladybug, Cristina has become a cornerstone of one of today’s most popular animated series. Her connection to Miraculous goes beyond voicing the lead; This role has been a dream come true for a lifelong anime and magical girl fan who grew up admiring the same genre that now shapes her career. I had the pleasure of interviewing Cristina about the impact of Miraculous, her childhood love of Sailor Moon, and the parallels between her personal dreams and professional accomplishments. We also dive into some of the fun ways fans can incorporate Miraculous into their lives, her thoughts on the booming fan culture surrounding Miraculous, and her passion for voice acting. Join us as we explore the journey of a voice actress who transformed her childhood aspirations into a vibrant career.

Alex: Congratulations on all the success of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.! I feel like I see it everywhere I go, including when I travel internationally. As the English-speaking voice, what has this character meant to you?

Cristina Vee: She means so much to me. Not only does the show really resonate with people of all ages, but for me, it was a dream come true. I’m so surprised; I always think, “Wow, it got so huge, that's incredible.” And then it gets bigger! The longer we spend with the characters, the more we get to know them. It's so much fun recording this show. I record a lot of shows, but this one – because we've done it for so long – it feels like second nature. I don’t really have that with many other characters, but Marinette just fits me like a glove.

Alex: Miraculous feels very much in the mold of a show I grew up with, and I know it was important to you as well, Sailor Moon. What about the magical girl anime genre really connects with you?

Cristina Vee: What I love about magical girls like Sailor Moon and Ladybug is that not only are they kicking butt and saving the world, but there are themes of teamwork, companionship, and, romance. All those things together really draw me in. Watching Sailor Moon as a little girl, I was in awe. I wanted to be them. I didn’t realize they were all 14 at the time, but to me, they were still like, “Wow!” There’s something really unique about it. I think it took Western animators a few more years to start doing things in that genre.

Alex: I know the internet isn’t always correct, but in doing research for this interview, I read that you started your own anime fan club when you were in high school and that Sailor Moon played a big part in that, even feeding into a nickname. Is that true?

Cristina Vee: Yes. When I was in elementary school, I was “the Sailor Moon girl” because I loved it so much. I was always trying to find merchandise wherever I could. This was before the internet really took off. I mean, the internet was around, but you’d type in Sailor Moon and only get about 10 results. My first search was on Yahoo, and there was just so little out there. So, they used to call me the Sailor Moon girl.

Alex: It sounds like you kind of manifested this career for yourself. You were obsessed with a show like Sailor Moon as a kid, and now you’ve not only voiced Sailor Mars in both the 90s series dub and the newer version based on the manga, but you’re also the voice of Marinette in Miraculous. Do you see that connection between your childhood dreams and your career now?

Cristina Vee: I do! I think about that a lot. It’s both exciting and terrifying – the power that our thoughts have. But yes, this was the dream. Being in Sailor Moon was the dream, and being the lead in a show like Miraculous was also a dream. I spend a lot of time in my head, always thinking, processing, and dreaming of new things I want to accomplish. That’s become kind of a ritual in my life because I’ve seen how powerful it can be in our personal worlds.

Alex: You mentioned toys, and as a kid, trying to find Sailor Moon toys was a challenge. That’s not the case with Miraculous. There are tons of products, and you can’t really go into a Target or Walmart without seeing them. I know the transforming doll went viral, showing up on my social media timeline. What does it mean to you to know that this property has such a strong fan base and that they can celebrate it in a way we couldn’t when we were kids?

Cristina Vee: It’s such a great time to be a fan of anything, honestly. Fan culture has really grown. In the 70s, conventions were like underground movements, but now everyone knows what anime is, and people know these shows. With Ladybug, when I say I’m the voice of Ladybug, people often respond with, “Oh my God, I love Ladybug!” or “I know someone who loves that show!” It’s surreal. I really feel like it just makes the world happier. We all love the things we love, and now there’s market demand for it. You can go out and buy Ladybug workout clothes or connect with people through it, which is really cool.

Alex: Is that transforming doll your favorite piece of merchandise, or do you have another favorite from the Miraculous line that has a special emotional connection for you?

Cristina Vee: That transforming doll is incredible, but I think my favorite is still the movie version of the Ladybug and Cat Noir dolls. Especially Ladybug. She looks so pretty in her slightly sparkly outfit.

Alex: I was wondering if you could talk a bit about your approach to social media. It’s a lot of fun, especially how you highlight things that might not appear on your IMDb page, like voicing the computer assistant in the Avatar Flight of Passage attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. I didn’t know that was you until I saw it on your TikTok.

Cristina Vee: Oh, that’s awesome! Social media is a whole new skill set. We’re the first generation to figure out what works, what doesn’t, what’s too much, and what’s not enough. I try to keep everything upbeat and joyful, especially on TikTok. That’s where I just have fun and post about shows I’m in or events like the Ladybug premiere. Social media is always changing, but I think we're all still figuring it out.

Alex: The Olympics were just held in Paris, and I feel like Miraculous has created a lot of international interest in Paris as a destination. Have you gotten to go there and live out your Ladybug fantasies?

Cristina Vee: I did. There’s a catch, though – it was for the Ladybug movie premiere. Mela Lee, the voice of Tikki, told me, “You have to come!” and she handled the accommodations. I only had two days because I had a flight to catch to Australia right after. We spent half a day at Disneyland Paris. My dream was to ride Phantom Manor, so we did that, and then we had this incredible premiere day. It was so surreal hearing everyone’s reactions, and the screaming was so loud! But it was way too short. I need to go back. I didn’t even get to go up the Eiffel Tower!

Alex: As a Disney Parks aficionado, how did Phantom Manor compare to your expectations of Haunted Mansion, knowing it’s a French twist on that classic attraction?

Cristina Vee: Oh my gosh, I loved it! This is going to sound gross, but like, Haunted Mansion is about ghosts, but Phantom Manor is more like corpses. It’s much creepier, but I really enjoyed it. It was one of those bucket list things for me.

Alex: I’m sure you get questions from fans who want to become voice actors. What was your path to getting into the business?

Cristina Vee: Everybody’s path is different, and there’s no set way to get into voice acting. It’s not like a traditional job where you go to school, train, apply, and get hired. You can train, but you don’t necessarily have to. I knew I wanted to do this since I was really young, like 6 years old. By the time I was 12, I was actively trying to pursue it. I got my first audition at 14. Growing up in L.A. definitely made it easier because I didn’t have to move to find opportunities. My first big break came from Anime Expo. They had a voice acting competition where the winner got to audition for an anime. I won it when I was 14 and then again when I was 16, and that’s when I got my first real audition. It was through that convention scene that I started, but there are many paths into voice acting. It doesn’t matter how old you are; it’s about when your time comes, but you definitely have to put yourself out there.

Alex: I know there are some exciting things coming for Miraculous: a new special, Season 6, and video games. How far ahead do you lend your voice to the English dub? Do you know much about Season 6, or have you not yet started recording for it?

Cristina Vee: I don’t know anything about Season 6 yet. I have some ideas about where the story might go, but every time I think I know, I’m surprised. I also don’t like to hear too much beforehand because I prefer to act it out in the moment as it comes. We do have the Miraculous World: London special coming out soon, hopefully around Thanksgiving. But for all the Season 6 news, the best source is the official Miraculous Instagram. They’ll be the first to break the news.

Alex: What’s been your favorite part of this experience so far? You must have had some heartwarming moments.

Cristina Vee: The most amazing part has been the opportunity to travel to conventions and meet fans. That’s where I hear people’s stories. I love meeting everyone. Ladybug has allowed me to connect with so many people. It’s really amazing to hear how I’ve had a small part in people’s childhoods, tough times, or even their friendships in college and beyond. It’s incredible.

Alex: That’s awesome. I hope you get a lot of Ladybug and Cat Noir trick-or-treaters this year!

The next special, Miraculous World: London – At the Edge of Time, is expected to premiere this November, and stay tuned for new about the highly-anticipated sixth season.