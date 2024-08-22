New John Williams Documentary From Lucasfilm Set To Open AFI Fest 2024

The American Film Institute has announced their opening night film: a documentary covering a newly inducted Disney Legend.

What’s Happening:

AFI Fest, the yearly film festival held by the American Film Institute, has announced their opening night film.

Music By John Williams is an all-new documentary covering the iconic composer John Williams.

is an all-new documentary covering the iconic composer John Williams. Produced by Lucasfilm, Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, the film will chronicle his humble pianist start to the bonafide greatest film composer of all time.

Featuring a multitude of interviews with musicians and film-makers, the documentary is a welcome start for a festival that appreciates the historical impact of film.

The film is a return, of sorts, for John Williams to AFI, having received the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2016.

Laurent Bouzerau directs the documentary, which will have a limited theatrical release (allowing it to become Oscar-eligible), then debuting on Disney+

For those interested in seeing the film’s premiere on October 23rd, you can grab tickets here

More Movie News: