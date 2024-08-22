New John Williams Documentary From Lucasfilm Set To Open AFI Fest 2024

The American Film Institute has announced their opening night film: a documentary covering a newly inducted Disney Legend.
What’s Happening:
- AFI Fest, the yearly film festival held by the American Film Institute, has announced their opening night film.
- Music By John Williams is an all-new documentary covering the iconic composer John Williams.
- Produced by Lucasfilm, Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, the film will chronicle his humble pianist start to the bonafide greatest film composer of all time.
- Featuring a multitude of interviews with musicians and film-makers, the documentary is a welcome start for a festival that appreciates the historical impact of film.
- The film is a return, of sorts, for John Williams to AFI, having received the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2016.
- Laurent Bouzerau directs the documentary, which will have a limited theatrical release (allowing it to become Oscar-eligible), then debuting on Disney+ on November 1st.
- For those interested in seeing the film’s premiere on October 23rd, you can grab tickets here.
