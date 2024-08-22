Sing-Along Version of “Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation” To Arrive Next Month

Big City Green The Movie: Spacecation debuted earlier this Summer, and is now set to premiere a sing-along version on Disney Channel and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Big City Green The Movie: Spacecation debuted back in June, and is now set to premiere a sing-along version on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Debuting September 7th at 7:00 PM on Disney Channel, the next day on Disney+, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation will feature the lyrics to the catchy tunes from the musical adventure on screen.

In the film, based on the hit Disney Channel animated series, Big City Greens, we follow the Green family as they embark on an adventurous outer space-bound vacation. When thrill-seeker Cricket tricks his family into taking a "road trip" in space, chaos in the cosmos quickly ensues. Despite growing frustrations between Cricket and his dad, Bill, the two must learn to appreciate each other's unique perspectives in order to prevent Big City from being destroyed by an interstellar disaster.

Fans of the film should get ready and learn the lyrics to all the songs, and yes that includes each and every one of the Zappstronaut rules, as performed by Commander Colleen Voyd (Voice of Renee Elise Goldsberry).

Songs in the film include: Green Family Vacation Rules Rap Space Is Fun Gwendolyn’s Lament Stuff I Said Green Family Vacation (Reprise) Big City Greens Theme Song (Movie Version) Remy’s Conga

In fact, the official soundtrack of the film is streaming now on most major streaming platforms, which should help fans get ready for the sing-along version before it arrives next month on Disney Channel and Disney+.

