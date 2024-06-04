Photos/Video: The Cast And Creators Appear On Purple Carpet Of “Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation” Premiere

While the new film coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ is still a few days away from arriving on your television or device, a premiere was held over the weekend for Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation that saw its stars and creators walking the (appropriate) purple carpet before watching the film on the big screen. We were on hand for the event and able to speak with some of those responsible for bringing the film to life, and you can check out all of purple carpet interviews throughout the page.

Shane And Chris Houghton

Creators and Executive Producers of the hit series on which the film is based, Big City Greens, Brothers Shane and Chris arrived to celebrate the new film! Plus, with Chris providing the voice of Cricket Green, we had to ask what he thought of the big event!

Anna O’Brian and Meredith Roberts

Having directed a number of the episodes of the award-winning series, Big City Greens, Anna O’Brian was tapped to direct the full-length feature. In our interview below, find out how everything from the series was leveled up for a story that took a whole movie to tell!

Then, stick around for a moment with Meredith Roberts, the Executive Vice President of Disney TV Animation, as she shares what’s special about the series, the movie, and what the future holds for the Houghtons and Disney.

Marieve Herington

Marieve lends her voice to sister Tilly Green in the series and in Spacecation, and has since the very beginning. On the purple carpet, we talked about the evolution of her character’s voice, why a sequel is needed, and for some reason – Cheesecake Factory bread service.

Artemis Pebdani, Bob Joles, Anna Akana

Rounding out the Green family (both blood, and adopted into), we share a few moments with Artemis Pebdani (Gramma Alice), Bob Joles (Bill Green), and Anna Akana (Gloria Sato).

With Artemis, we talk a bit about the show from the launch and if a movie was ever predicted for the series before Gramma tells us the worst southern phrase imaginable. With Bob, we talk about his singing as Bill Green and how fans (and cast!) of the series find themselves with a familiar friend aboard the Disneyland Railroad. And lastly, we spend a few moments with Anna to learn what makes Gloria so relatable before we launch into the musical number of hers that we all wish were in the movie.

Zeno Robinson, Andy Daly, and Raven Symone

Playing the role of Cricket’s best friend, Zeno Robinson lends his voice to Remy Remington, and we ask how excited his character is for the new film, as well as how his character differs from a far more dramatic role he has performed in another hit series, The Owl House.

Andy Daly lends his voice to Officer Keys in the series and in the film too, but there is no musical performance! We all know he can sing after his tune in Disney’s Kiff, so we attempted to make him try out a demo for us, find out what happened next!

And lastly, we shared a brief chat with Disney Channel icon Raven Symone, to ask how her experience as Maria Media on the series and in the film differed from her other experiences with the network, and what Big City Greens means to fans of all ages.

Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation debuts on Disney Channel on June 6th at 8:00 PM, followed by a debut on Disney+ on Friday, June 7th. You can find out what we thought of the movie in our review here!