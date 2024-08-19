Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its September 2024 new additions, including Season 2 of Tell Me Lies, the new reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and the new comedy How to Die Alone starring Natasha Rothwell and Conrad Ricamora. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this September.

Hulu Originals

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere – September 4

"Tell Me Lies" Season Two picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season One impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1 – September 6

The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?

How to Die Alone: Series Premiere – September 13

"How to Die Alone" follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who's never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere – September 13

The series tells the definitive story of the fashion industry in the 90s through the eyes of Vogue editors, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Packed with some of the most influential names across fashion, film and politics, “In Vogue: The 90s” is a thrilling journey across continents and through ten years that changed fashion forever. Hollywood. Grunge. The Met Gala. The globalization of American fashion. Hip hop. Each episode in this six-part series centers on a defining 90s moment.

Child Star: Documentary Premiere – September 17

“Child Star” explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars. Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century. Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars such as Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Alyson Stoner, and more, to reflect on their personal experiences working in the entertainment industry in never-before-heard stories. Together they take a look at the next generation of child actors and how to move forward in an ever-changing landscape. The film will mark Demi Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing with OBB Pictures, SB Films, and DLG producing.

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries – September 20

In 2017, Kaitlyn Conley, a polite and well-liked young woman from upstate New York was found guilty of killing Mary Yoder, her ex-boyfriend’s mother, sending shockwaves through the local community. ABC News Studios’ chilling three-part docuseries “Little Miss Innocent” tells the twisted story of this case through a series of shocking new interviews, including the victim’s family, Conley’s family, investigators and attorneys involved in Conley’s trial, and an exclusive interview with the incarcerated Conley herself.

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1 – September 24

"Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world – through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews, and all-new investigations. In each case, amidst an agonizing search for answers, one rumor emerges from the pack: something inhuman is afoot. These in-depth investigations transport us to towns and cities across North America where we speak to individuals with eyewitness accounts and first-person details about the extraordinary, supernatural events that changed their lives forever. A six-year-old boy in the Smoky Mountains disappears forever after being snatched by a mysterious ape-like beast. A UFO crash in Long Island sparks an assassination attempt and illuminates a massive political conspiracy. An occult coven of Satanic witches is implicated in a decades-old New Jersey murder. Lonely ghosts in San Francisco's Chinatown threaten to steal the lives of the unmarried. In these stories and more, "Out There" tracks down fresh leads and uncovers new evidence amid a labyrinth of twists and turns. At the end of the road, the investigations unearth new truths – about the power of mythology, the allure of the paranormal, and the monsters among us.

She Taught Love: Film Premiere – September 27

Frank Cooper, an actor spiraling with distractions, meets Mali Waters, a sports agent living for the present. Drawn together at the worst possible moment, as Mali faces her mortality, they must learn to love and live in the moment.

New On Hulu in September

September 1, 2024:

America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 24

27 Dresses (2008)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2021)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Amsterdam

Bandidas (2006)

Bedtime Stories (2008)

The Bob's Burgers

Breaking Up (1997)

Camp Rock (2010)

Camp Rock 2 (2009) (15th Anniversary)

Date Night (2010)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014) (10th Anniversary)

Dead Poets Society (1989) (35th Anniversary)

Deliver Us From Evil (2014) (10th Anniversary)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)

Enough Said (2013)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Hannah Montana The Movie (2009) (15th Anniversary)

High School Musical (2006)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) (15th Anniversary)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Independence Day (1996)

Jennifer's Body (2009) (15th Anniversary)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Mean Girls (2004) (20th Anniversary)

Mothering Sunday (2021)

Neighbors (2014) (10th Anniversary)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Real Genius (1985)

Rio (2011)

The Rocker (2008)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

Space Chimps (2008)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)

St. Vincent (2014)

Taken (2008)

Taxi (2004)

The Transporter (2002)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Transporter 3 (2008)

UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

September 3, 2024:

Life Itself (2018)

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Woman in Black (2012)

September 4, 2024:

Planet 51 (2009)

Shaft (2019)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

September 5, 2024:

Aloha (2015)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

Wrath of Man (2021)

September 6, 2024:

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

September 9, 2024:

A Teacher (2020)

Clemency (2019)

Gone Girl (2014)

In the Heights (2021)

Judy (2019)

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019)

Walk the Line (2005)

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

September 10, 2024:

September 11, 2024:

Dune (2021)

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Witches (2020)

September 12, 2024:

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Notting Hill (1999)

September 13, 2024:

Birdman (2014)

City of Angels (1998)

Dreamgirls (2006)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

I Am Legend (2007)

Juno (2007)

La La Land (2016)

September 14, 2024:

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The King's Speech (2010)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Toy Story 4

Unbreakable (2000)

Up (2009)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

White House Down (2013)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

September 15, 2024:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Aquaman (2018)

September 16, 2024:

Coco (2017)

September 17, 2024:

The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredibles 2 (2018)

September 18, 2024:

Horrible Bosses (2011)

We're the Millers (2013)

Wonder Woman (2017)

September 19, 2024:

22 Jump Street (2014)

21 Jump Street (2012)

Magic Mike (2012)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

The Intern (2015)

The Internship (2013)

September 20, 2024:

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

The Absence of Eden (2023)

September 21, 2024:

Come Out Fighting (2022)

September 23, 2024:

Rescue: HI-Surf: Series Premiere (Fox)

September 24, 2024:

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

9-1-1

September 25, 2024:

The Judge from Hell: Series Premiere (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

FLY (National Geographic)

Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere (Fox)

September 26, 2024:

The Floor: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Grotesquerie FX

The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7

September 27, 2024:

She Taught Love: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Doctor Odyssey

Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere (ABC)

Hell's Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere (Fox)

9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

What You Wish For (2023)

September 28, 2024:

Asphalt City

Social Studies

September 29, 2024:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 11

September 30, 2024:

Bob's Burgers: Season 15 Premiere (Fox)

Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere (Fox)

Babes (2024)

Blippi Ball Pit Specials

Poltergeist (2015)

Leaving Hulu in September

September 4, 2024:

The Estate (2022)

September 11, 2024:

Call Jane (2021)

September 12, 2024:

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

September 13, 2024:

Higher Power (2018)

Theater Camp (2023)

September 14, 2024:

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

Lemon (2017)

Red Dog (2019)

Results (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

White God (2014)

2 Days In New York (2012)

September 15, 2024:

Lullaby (2022)

September 19, 2024:

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

September 20, 2024:

Inu-Oh (2021)

September 29, 2024:

Nitram (2021)

September 30, 2024:

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Buffaloed (2019)

Dashcam (2021)

Honeymoon (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Marrowbone (2017)

Satanic (2016)

Splinter (2008)

The Tank (2023)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

XX (2017)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.