Stand Out With a Limited-Time Run of “A Goofy Movie” at The El Capitan Theatre

Get ready to stand out at The El Capitan Theatre, as the Hollywood movie palace hosts a limited-time run of A Goofy Movie.

What’s Happening:

A Goofy Movie will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California from September 6th–15th.

will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California from September 6th–15th. Prior to each screening, attendees will be able to see Max and Goofy rock out live on stage!

An Opening Night Fan Event screening will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6th. Tickets are $40 and include a reserved seat, 1 Power Limes Candy, popcorn, fountain beverage and event credential.

A special Max Duo is available for $50 and includes 2 tickets, 2 Max Hair & Nose kits, 2 24oz fountain beverages and 1 El Capitan Collectible popcorn tin with refill.

Daily showtimes for A Goofy Movie are: 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

are: Tickets are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

About A Goofy Movie:

A Goofy Movie is a classic blend of irresistible characters, unforgettable music, and an endearing modern-day story about how the lovable Goof bonds with his teenage son Max on a hilarious cross-country road trip. En route to the ol' fishing hole, they find themselves up to their floppy ears in misadventure!