“Descendants: The Rise Of Red” Becomes Disney Branded Television’s Biggest Premiere on Disney+

The highly-anticipated Descendants: The Rise of Red surpassed all lofty expectations and became Disney Branded Television’s biggest movie premiere ever on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Descendants: The Rise of Red — the fourth installment in the mega-hit Descendants franchise—cast a spell on audiences over the weekend, becoming the most viewed DCOM movie premiere from Disney Branded Television ever on Disney+, with 6.7 million views in its first three days streaming.

It’s yet another milestone for the franchise, as the Descendants: The Rise of Red trailer previously generated 86 million views in 10 days—a record for Disney Branded Television. Disney Channel

Featuring songs such as “Red,” “Love Ain’t It,” “What’s My Name,” “Life Is Sweeter,” and “Perfect Revenge“—which have received a combined 25+ million streams on the @DisneyMusicVEVO channel alone – Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe, Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter. Franchise veterans China Anne McClain and Melanie Paxson reprise their roles as Uma and Fairy Godmother, respectively.

The franchise’s popularity extends far beyond the movies themselves. The Descendants: The Rise of Red soundtrack—now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music—debuted at No. 1 on iTunes charts following its July 12 release. And the first three Descendants soundtracks—featuring fan-favorite songs such as “Rotten to the Core,” “Ways to Be Wicked,” and “Good to Be Bad“—each topped the Billboard Kids Charts and were certified gold by the RIAA. As of this year, music from the Descendants franchise boasts over 15 billion audio and video streams, as well as 8 billion TikTok views.

books (including four New York Times bestsellers) have been sold. Halloween costumes were among Disney’s top five licensed costumes for seven years (2015-2021). The premiere of Descendants: Rise of Red marks latest successful launch for Disney Branded Television. Recent hits include the Disney+ Original series Goosebumps and Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with the latter being of the top streaming premieres of 2023, as well as new episodes of Bluey, the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming last quarter among total viewers in the U.S. The recent premiere of the longest-ever Bluey special, “The Sign,” scored 10.4 million views globally in its first seven days of streaming on Disney+, becoming the platform’s most-viewed Disney Jr. title and episode of Bluey ever.

