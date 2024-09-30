A Music Icon Looks Back On His Life & Career In New Trailer For “Elton John: Never Too Late”

With a debut set for later this year, Disney+ has shared a new trailer for the highly-anticipated new original documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.

Earlier today, Disney+ debuted the trailer for their upcoming original documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late , which is set to debut on the platform on December 13th.

The new doc will feature iconic concert footage from throughout his career, following Elton John as he looks back on his life and the early days of his 50-year long career.

In the trailer, you can see Elton John as he reflects on his rise to success, his personal challenges, and how his family has changed him.

All of this builds up to his final concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with Elton John further recounting how he overcame adversity, abuse, and addiction to become the icon that he is today.

The film will also feature a new original song from Elton John.

Before the film launches on Disney+, Elton John: Never Too Late will have a limited theatrical run on November 15th in the U.S. and in the U.K. It also screened recently at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and you can read our review from that experience here.

Directed by R.J Cutler and David Furnish, Elton John: Never Too Late, is described as an "emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey."

