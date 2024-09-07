TIFF Review – “Elton John: Never Too Late” is a Wonderfully Sweet and Sentimental Reflection on the Life of a Major Rock Star

Filled with passion and honesty, Elton John: Never Too Late is a candid and loving journey that shows what an amazing one-of-a-kind talent that Disney Legend Elton John is

From director’s R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, (John’s husband), Elton John: Never Too Late is bookended from the first Dodger Stadium concert in 1975 and concludes with his final touring performance at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

Between the two Dodger Stadium performances, a whirlwind of a story unfolds for the audience. Using pictures, video, and audio from the past helps to flesh out the narrative that feels fresh and new. Elton John: Never Too Late is about a genius looking for contentment who happened to be a world-famous rock star.

We learn from John’s own voice what life was like as a child. From his parent’s discontent and abuse to when John changed his name from Reginald Kenneth Dwight to becoming Elton Hercules John, Elton John: Never Too Late is a story of growth and transformation. When he first comes to America, his music career will soar.

When John comes to Los Angeles and plays the Troubadour Club, reviews are flattering, and he is catapulted into instant stardom. Sales and radio plays take an unsuspecting Elton John to front page headlines, and his talent is celebrated, praised, and legions of fans would follow him everywhere.

Behind the chart-topping singles, the sold-out concerts, and the screaming fans chanting his name, was an Elton John who was looking for love, and found it in all the wrong places. We learn about his early relationships, how he reconciled with his sexual orientation, and became a symbol of acceptance and model for others.

We also learn about John’s drug and alcohol addiction, and how he needed cocaine to feel comfortable with others. John himself admits throughout various audio clips that this was the wrong way to grow, and his drugs and alcohol abuse nearly killed him at a young age.

When he got sober in his forties, Elton John had a new lease on life, met his husband David Furnish, and finally found love. From marriage to fatherhood, Elton John grows into his twilight years as a loving parent who adores his children.

The film ends with the final performance in Dodger Stadium where John rocks the crowd and shows us what really matters to him. Proudly standing on stage with Furnish and his two boys, the rock star who gained fame and immortality, shows what has truly made him content, family.

From his childhood to his partnership with Bernie Taupin, audiences get an inside look at what life was like for Elton John the rock star. His highs and lows in the media, his opening up about his sexuality, and his friendship with John Lennon, Elton John: Never Too Late is a glorious story of creativity, indulgence, and survival.

The film is a fantastic retrospective that allows the audience to dive into the world of this famous figure, gain new insight and clarity on events from the past, and allows an audience member to learn something new. Having Elton John himself not shying away from the most painful moments of his life and allowing him to take ownership of his life is what sets Elton John: Never Too Late head and shoulders above many similar documentaries. Too often famous people have their lives remembered for how others want to remember them.

Elton John: Never Too Late is also a great reminder to everyone that happiness and joy is not achieved through artificial means, but rather are a composite of multiple events that have led to true inner peace. John for years dominated the record charts and would have an army of fans chasing after his car whenever he departed a concert. Getting clean from his addictions, John was able to find what he missed, a family of his own. From the fire of stardom to retirement, Elton John has led a career path that is a one of a kind.

With Elton John: Never Too Late audiences are reminded that sometimes the true accomplishments you hope for may take a little time, but it’s never too late.