Disney Announces “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend” Documentary Film for Festivals, Theaters and Disney+

Disney Original Documentary just announced that an Elton John documentary film is heading to film festivals, theaters, and Disney+, titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend.

What’s Happening:

As music superstar Elton John winds down his farewell tour, the cameras are rolling for the Disney Original Documentary film, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend .

. The film will play at festivals and will also enjoy a limited theatrical release before streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road will include unseen rehearsal footage, concert footage from Madison Square Garden, London and other venues, interviews, and items from Elton John’s personal archives.

will include unseen rehearsal footage, concert footage from Madison Square Garden, London and other venues, interviews, and items from Elton John’s personal archives. Academy Award-nominee R.J. Cutler ( The War Room ) and filmmaker David Furnish will direct the film, which covers over 50 years of Elton John’s career.

) and filmmaker David Furnish will direct the film, which covers over 50 years of Elton John’s career. Disney Original Documentary is a division of Disney Branded Television. Additional production companies involved include Elton John and David Furnish’s Rocket Entertainment and R.J. Cutler’s This Machine Filmworks.

What They’re Saying:

, Director/Producer: “What a thrill and an honor it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists. As it has for so many others, Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.” David Furnish, Director/Producer: “Elton and I could not think of a better collaborator than R.J. Cutler for a film that represents more than just Elton’s career — it’s his life. From the Troubadour to Dodger Stadium, we knew that R.J. would help guide Elton’s story and its many layers in a way that feels authentic and evocative. We’re ecstatic to be working together.”