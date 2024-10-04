“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Trailer Amasses Impressive 69 Million Views in First 10 Days

Magic is clearly in the air as the wizards prepare to return to Waverly Place, as the trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has set a new record for Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

sequel series has amassed an impressive 69 million views across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube in the 10 days post-launch. That number makes it Disney Channel’s most-watched trailer for a comedy series ever.

follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. The series stars: David Henrie as Justin Russo Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo Max Matenko as Milo Russo Taylor Cora as Winter Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo Selena Gomez (as Alex Russo) will guest star in the first episode.



The series will kick off with a two episode premiere Tuesday, October 29th at 8:00 p.m. EDT. on Disney Channel.

Two additional new episodes, including a Halloween special, will premiere the following day on Disney Channel.

The first eight episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+

Episode premieres will move to Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EDT beginning November 8th, with two episodes weekly.