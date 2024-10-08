Premiere Date Revealed for “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

The subtitle, premiere date, and key art have been revealed for the Disney Branded Television series Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

New details about the Disney Branded Television series Goosebumps: The Vanishing have been announced.

have been announced. The new season will debut all eight episodes on Friday, January 10th, 2025, available on both Disney+ Hulu

The key art and subtitle reveal video offer up a first look at David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing starts with twins Cece and Devin Brewer arriving in Gravesend, Brooklyn, to spend the summer with their divorced father.

As they explore the unknown, Cece, Devin, and their friends Alex, CJ, and Frankie become immersed in the eerie story of four teenagers who disappeared in 1994.

David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer

Ana Ortiz as Jen

Jayden Bartels as Cece

Sam McCarthy as Devin

Elijah M. Cooper as CJ

Galilea La Salvia as Frankie

Francesca Noel as Alex

Stony Blyden as Trey

