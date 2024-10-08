Premiere Date Revealed for “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

The subtitle, premiere date, and key art have been revealed for the Disney Branded Television series Goosebumps: The Vanishing.
What’s Happening:
- New details about the Disney Branded Television series Goosebumps: The Vanishing have been announced.
- The new season will debut all eight episodes on Friday, January 10th, 2025, available on both Disney+ and Hulu.
- The key art and subtitle reveal video offer up a first look at David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery.
About Goosebumps: The Vanishing:
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing starts with twins Cece and Devin Brewer arriving in Gravesend, Brooklyn, to spend the summer with their divorced father.
- As a threat emerges, it leads them to uncover hidden secrets within their midst, which sets off a series of events that reveal a deep mystery.
- As they explore the unknown, Cece, Devin, and their friends Alex, CJ, and Frankie become immersed in the eerie story of four teenagers who disappeared in 1994.
Cast:
- David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer
- Ana Ortiz as Jen
- Jayden Bartels as Cece
- Sam McCarthy as Devin
- Elijah M. Cooper as CJ
- Galilea La Salvia as Frankie
- Francesca Noel as Alex
- Stony Blyden as Trey
Recent Entertainment Articles:
- No Need For Your Comfort Kazoo As “Kiff” Halloween Special Might Be Best Part Of Disney Channel’s Monstober Lineup
- Frozen Fan Fest 2024 — Explore a Flurry of New Stories and Products Celebrating the Iconic Animated Film Series
- Sneak Preview Released Ahead of New “Bluey Minisodes”
- Trailer Debuts for New Disney+ Film, “Out Of My Mind”
- Songs From Episode Four of Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” Now Available
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com