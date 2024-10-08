Premiere Date Revealed for “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

The subtitle, premiere date, and key art have been revealed for the Disney Branded Television series Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

What's Happening:

  • New details about the Disney Branded Television series Goosebumps: The Vanishing have been announced.
  • The new season will debut all eight episodes on Friday, January 10th, 2025, available on both Disney+ and Hulu.
  • The key art and subtitle reveal video offer up a first look at David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery.

About Goosebumps: The Vanishing:

  • Goosebumps: The Vanishing starts with twins Cece and Devin Brewer arriving in Gravesend, Brooklyn, to spend the summer with their divorced father.
  • As a threat emerges, it leads them to uncover hidden secrets within their midst, which sets off a series of events that reveal a deep mystery.
  • As they explore the unknown, Cece, Devin, and their friends Alex, CJ, and Frankie become immersed in the eerie story of four teenagers who disappeared in 1994.

Cast:

  • David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer
  • Ana Ortiz as Jen
  • Jayden Bartels as Cece
  • Sam McCarthy as Devin
  • Elijah M. Cooper as CJ
  • Galilea La Salvia as Frankie
  • Francesca Noel as Alex
  • Stony Blyden as Trey

