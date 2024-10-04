Sneak Preview Released Ahead of New “Bluey Minisodes”

The next batch of Bluey Minisodes are on their way to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- On October 7th, the newest crop of Bluey Minisodes are heading to Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Jr.
- Ahead of their release, a clip from “Whirlpool” has debuted, showing Bluey and Bingo making a swirling current in their paddling pool.
- Bluey Minisodes will be short moments featuring Bluey and Bingo enjoying their time together and continuing to learn through play.
- Also, fans can sing along to the newly released “Bluey Theme Tune (Vocal Version)” which will be featured on the upcoming album Bluey: Rug Island.
- The first seven Bluey Minisodes are already available to stream on Disney+.
