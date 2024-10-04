Sneak Preview Released Ahead of New “Bluey Minisodes”

Along with the clip, "Bluey Theme Tune (Vocal Version)" is now streaming for car singalongs and dance parties.

The next batch of Bluey Minisodes are on their way to Disney+.

On October 7th, the newest crop of Bluey Minisodes are heading to Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Jr.

Ahead of their release, a clip from “Whirlpool” has debuted, showing Bluey and Bingo making a swirling current in their paddling pool.

Bluey Minisodes will be short moments featuring Bluey and Bingo enjoying their time together and continuing to learn through play.

Also, fans can sing along to the newly released "Bluey Theme Tune (Vocal Version)"

. The first seven Bluey Minisodes are already available to stream on Disney+.

