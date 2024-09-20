Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this October, including the conclusion of Marvel’s Agatha All Along, the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, a new Simpsons special, and more Bluey Minisode. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from The Simpsons – October 11th
Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for.
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – October 18th
An all-new animated special, “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition” is the tenth entry in the popular signature-branded storytelling series. In the new special from Marvel Studios and the LEGO Group, a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – October 19th (Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT)
Music’s highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be live on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – October 25th
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.
TV Shows
- Bluey Minisodes
- October 7th – New Episodes
- Marvel Television’s "Agatha All Along"
- October 2nd – Episode 4 at 6pm PT
- October 9th – Episode 5 at 6pm PT
- October 16th – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
- October 23rd – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
- October 30th – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
- October 30th – First 8 Episodes
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
- October 7th – Episode 3 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- October 8th – Episode 4 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- October 21st – Episode 5 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- October 22nd – Episode 6 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
October 29th – Episode 7 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- Ayla & the Mirrors
- October 4th – New Episodes
- October 11th – New Episodes
- October 18th – New Episodes
- October 25th – New Episodes
New Library Additions
Tuesday, October 1
- Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale
Wednesday, October 2
- Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)
Thursday, October 3
- Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)
Friday, October 4
- Shortstober with Big City Greens
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
- Spookiz: The Movie
Saturday, October 5
- The Biggest Little Farm
Wednesday, October 9
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)
Friday, October 11
- Expedition Amazon
Tuesday, October 15
- Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)
Wednesday, October 16
- Kiff (Halloween special)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)
Thursday, October 17
- Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again
Friday, October 18
- The Devil’s Climb
Wednesday, October 23
- Primos (S1, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
Wednesday, October 30
- Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)