Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this October, including the conclusion of Marvel’s Agatha All Along, the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, a new Simpsons special, and more Bluey Minisode. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from The Simpsons – October 11th

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – October 18th

An all-new animated special, “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition” is the tenth entry in the popular signature-branded storytelling series. In the new special from Marvel Studios and the LEGO Group, a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – October 19th (Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT)

Music’s highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be live on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – October 25th

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.

TV Shows

  • Bluey Minisodes
    • October 7th – New Episodes
  • Marvel Television’s "Agatha All Along"
    • October 2nd – Episode 4 at 6pm PT
    • October 9th – Episode 5 at 6pm PT
    • October 16th – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
    • October 23rd – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
    • October 30th – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT
  • Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
    • October 30th – First 8 Episodes
  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
    • October 7th – Episode 3 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
    • October 8th – Episode 4 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
    • October 21st – Episode 5 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
    • October 22nd – Episode 6 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

    • October 29th – Episode 7 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

  • Ayla & the Mirrors
    • October 4th – New Episodes
    • October 11th – New Episodes
    • October 18th – New Episodes
    • October 25th – New Episodes

New Library Additions

Tuesday, October 1

  • Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale

Wednesday, October 2

  • Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)
  • The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)

Thursday, October 3

  • Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)

Friday, October 4

Saturday, October 5

  • The Biggest Little Farm

Wednesday, October 9

  • Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)
  • ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)

Friday, October 11

  • Expedition Amazon

Tuesday, October 15

Wednesday, October 16

  • Kiff (Halloween special)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)
  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)

Thursday, October 17

  • Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again

Friday, October 18

  • The Devil’s Climb

Wednesday, October 23

Wednesday, October 30

  • Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)

