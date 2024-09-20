Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this October, including the conclusion of Marvel’s Agatha All Along, the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, a new Simpsons special, and more Bluey Minisode. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from The Simpsons – October 11th

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – October 18th

An all-new animated special, “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition” is the tenth entry in the popular signature-branded storytelling series. In the new special from Marvel Studios and the LEGO Group, a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – October 19th (Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT)

Music’s highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be live on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – October 25th

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.

TV Shows

Bluey October 7th – New Episodes

Marvel Agatha All Along October 2nd – Episode 4 at 6pm PT October 9th – Episode 5 at 6pm PT October 16th – Episode 6 at 6pm PT October 23rd – Episode 7 at 6pm PT October 30th – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place October 30th – First 8 Episodes

Dancing with the Stars October 7th – Episode 3 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC October 8th – Episode 4 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC October 21st – Episode 5 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC October 22nd – Episode 6 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC October 29th – Episode 7 (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC

Ayla & the Mirrors October 4th – New Episodes October 11th – New Episodes October 18th – New Episodes October 25th – New Episodes



New Library Additions

Tuesday, October 1

Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale

Wednesday, October 2

Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)

Thursday, October 3

Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)

Friday, October 4

Saturday, October 5

The Biggest Little Farm

Wednesday, October 9

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)

Friday, October 11

Expedition Amazon

Tuesday, October 15

Wednesday, October 16

Kiff

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)

Thursday, October 17

Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again

Friday, October 18

The Devil’s Climb

Wednesday, October 23

Wednesday, October 30

Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)