Marvel Announces “LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition” For Disney+

An all-new LEGO special is heading to Disney+ with The Avengers in tow.

  • Marvel tweeted out the poster today for an all-new LEGO Marvel special for Disney+.

  • LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition includes all your favorite Marvel superheroes in minifigure form.
  • Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bruce Banner, Natasha Romanoff, Thor, T’Challa, and Tony Stark are all joining in the fun, alongside a Daredevil/Wolverine cross-over?
  • This will join Disney+’s ever growing list of LEGO specials, including the recent LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.
  • LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition hits Disney+ on October 18th.

