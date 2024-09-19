Marvel Announces “LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition” For Disney+

An all-new LEGO special is heading to Disney+ with The Avengers in tow.

What’s Happening:

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, an all-new special, is streaming October 18, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KBHAYGLOTP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 19, 2024

LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition includes all your favorite Marvel superheroes in minifigure form.

includes all your favorite Marvel superheroes in minifigure form. Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bruce Banner, Natasha Romanoff, Thor, T’Challa, and Tony Stark are all joining in the fun, alongside a Daredevil/Wolverine cross-over?

This will join Disney+’s ever growing list of LEGO specials, including the recent LEGO Star Wars : Rebuild the Galaxy .

. LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition hits Disney+ on October 18th.

More Disney+ News: