Enjoy the Spooky Season With a Full List of Streaming Options From Disney+ and Hulu

What's Happening:

The Halloween season is upon us, and Disney+ and Hulu are offering a great blend of programming for Halloween fans of all ages.

Huluween on Hulu:

This October, Huluween is back with a month of exciting entertainment.

Hulu is offering the debut of FX Grotesquerie Solar Opposites and Family Guy , five new episodes from FX’s American Horror Stories , the final season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows , and the second season of Reginald the Vampire .

and , five new episodes from FX’s , the final season of FX’s , and the second season of . For film options, viewers can stream Hold Your Breath, Mr. Crocket and Carved, The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Happening, and Unbreakable.

and Other popular options include Immaculate, Us, The First Omen, and Smile, Barbarian, Ma, The Fly, The Purge, and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.

For Bundle subscribers, viewers will have access to both family-friendly content from Disney+ and Hulu's general entertainment lineup all in one place.

New Movies and Series Premiering on Disney+ and Hulu:

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Now Streaming)

(Now Streaming) Disney Jr.’s Ariel Halloween Special Episodes September 25

September 25 The Kite Monster Legend

The Spooky Mirror Trick

La Siren usca

FX’s Grotesquerie – September 26, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

– September 26, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023) – October 1, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

(2023) – October 1, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers M. Night Shyamalan Collection – October 1, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

– October 1, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers Signs (2002)

(2002) The Happening (2008)

(2008) The Sixth Sense (1999)

(1999) Unbreakable (2000)

(2000) The Simpsons TREEHOUSE OF HORROR – October 2, streaming on Disney+

– October 2, streaming on Disney+ Mickey’s Spooky Stories – October 2, streaming on Disney+

– October 2, streaming on Disney+ Hold Your Breath (2024) – October 3, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

(2024) – October 3, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers Shortsober – October 4, streaming on Disney+

– October 4, streaming on Disney+ Spookiz: The Movie – October 4, streaming on Disney+

– October 4, streaming on Disney+ Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes – October 4, streaming on Disney+

Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes – October 4, streaming on Disney+ Solar Opposites Halloween Special Episode – October 7, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

Halloween Special Episode – October 7, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers Big City Greens Season 4 Halloween Special Episodes – October 9, streaming on Disney+

Season 4 Halloween Special Episodes – October 9, streaming on Disney+ ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Special – October 9, streaming on Disney+

– October 9, streaming on Disney+ Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes – October 9, streaming on Disney+

Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes – October 9, streaming on Disney+ The Most Wonderful Time of the Year A New Short from The Simpsons – October 11, streaming on Disney+

– October 11, streaming on Disney+ Mr. Crocket (2024) – October 11, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

(2024) – October 11, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers Family Guy Halloween Special Episode – October 14, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

– October 14, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers FX’s American Horror Stories – October 15, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

– October 15, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers Kiff : The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House Halloween Special – October 16, streaming on Disney+

– October 16, streaming on Disney+ Me & Winnie the Pooh Halloween Special – October 16, streaming on Disney+

– October 16, streaming on Disney+ Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Season 2 Halloween Special Episodes – October 16, streaming on Disney+

Season 2 Halloween Special Episodes – October 16, streaming on Disney+ Reginald the Vampire : Complete Season 2 – October 17, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

: Complete Season 2 – October 17, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers Late Night with the Devil (2023) – October 19, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

(2023) – October 19, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers Carved (2024) – October 21, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

(2024) – October 21, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers FX’s What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Premiere – October 22, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers

Final Season Premiere – October 22, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers Primos Halloween Special Episodes – October 23, streaming on Disney+

Special Episodes – October 23, streaming on Disney+ SuperKitties Season 2 Halloween Episodes – October 23, streaming on Disney+

Season 2 Halloween Episodes – October 23, streaming on Disney+ Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – October 30, first eight episodes streaming on Disney+