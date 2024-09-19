Enjoy the Spooky Season With a Full List of Streaming Options From Disney+ and Hulu

With the spooky season here, Disney+ and Hulu are offering a list of Halloween options that are both new and classic.
What's Happening:
- The Halloween season is upon us, and Disney+ and Hulu are offering a great blend of programming for Halloween fans of all ages.
Huluween on Hulu:
- This October, Huluween is back with a month of exciting entertainment.
- Hulu is offering the debut of FX’s Grotesquerie, a brand new Halloween special from the animated series Solar Opposites and Family Guy, five new episodes from FX’s American Horror Stories, the final season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, and the second season of Reginald the Vampire.
- For film options, viewers can stream Hold Your Breath, Mr. Crocket and Carved, The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Happening, and Unbreakable.
- Other popular options include Immaculate, Us, The First Omen, and Smile, Barbarian, Ma, The Fly, The Purge, and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.
Halloween on Disney+:
- If you're looking for more family-friendly options, Disney+ has you covered with a lineup for all ages.
- Disney+ subscribers can stream Agatha All Along (now streaming), Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (October 30), and The Simpsons titled The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (October 11).
- There are also recently released options, including Descendants: The Rise of Red, Goosebumps, Haunted Mansion, and Marvel Television’s Werewolf by Night.
- Plus, you can never go wrong with classics like Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Collection.
- Later this fall, Disney+ will launch Hallowstream, a continuous stream of Halloween-themed content.
Hulu on Disney+:
- For Bundle subscribers, viewers will have access to both family-friendly content from Disney+ and Hulu's general entertainment lineup all in one place.
New Movies and Series Premiering on Disney+ and Hulu:
- Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Now Streaming)
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel Halloween Special Episodes September 25
- The Kite Monster Legend
- The Spooky Mirror Trick
- La Sirenusca
- FX’s Grotesquerie – September 26, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023) – October 1, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- M. Night Shyamalan Collection – October 1, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- Signs (2002)
- The Happening (2008)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- The Simpsons TREEHOUSE OF HORROR – October 2, streaming on Disney+
- Mickey’s Spooky Stories – October 2, streaming on Disney+
- Hold Your Breath (2024) – October 3, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- Shortsober – October 4, streaming on Disney+
- Spookiz: The Movie – October 4, streaming on Disney+
- Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes – October 4, streaming on Disney+
- Solar Opposites Halloween Special Episode – October 7, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- Big City Greens Season 4 Halloween Special Episodes – October 9, streaming on Disney+
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Special – October 9, streaming on Disney+
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes – October 9, streaming on Disney+
- The Most Wonderful Time of the Year A New Short from The Simpsons – October 11, streaming on Disney+
- Mr. Crocket (2024) – October 11, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- Family Guy Halloween Special Episode – October 14, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- FX’s American Horror Stories – October 15, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House Halloween Special – October 16, streaming on Disney+
- Me & Winnie the Pooh Halloween Special – October 16, streaming on Disney+
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Season 2 Halloween Special Episodes – October 16, streaming on Disney+
- Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2 – October 17, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- Late Night with the Devil (2023) – October 19, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- Carved (2024) – October 21, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- FX’s What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Premiere – October 22, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers
- Primos Halloween Special Episodes – October 23, streaming on Disney+
- SuperKitties Season 2 Halloween Episodes – October 23, streaming on Disney+
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – October 30, first eight episodes streaming on Disney+
