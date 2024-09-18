“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” — More Details About the Upcoming Series Revealed Including a First Look at Jaleel White’s Gunter

The Star Wars pirate adventure is premiering later this year, and we’ve just gotten our first look at the Steve Urkle actor in the upcoming series.

Skeleton Crew Update:

Entertainment Weekly Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Disney+

The new coming-of-age space adventure follows four children who stumble upon a secret that leads them on adventures away from their home planet. In their journey to return, they will encounter a slew of powerful pirates.

In the image above, fans can see a first look at Marti Matulis, Jaleel White, and Dale Soules who play Vane, Gunter, and Chaelt respectively.

The newssource also spoke to creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford about the upcoming series.

Ford confirmed the heavy presence of space pirates throughout the series. Taking place in the same era as The Mandalorian , The Book of Boba Fett , and Ahsoka , the new series exists after the fall of the second Death Star and before the creation of the First Order. Ford stated “With the era we're in, we're kind of getting to play with that lawless thing… The Empire is gone, and so we're playing with a part of the galaxy that has a resurgence of piracy.”

and , the new series exists after the fall of the second Death Star and before the creation of the First Order. Ford stated “With the era we're in, we're kind of getting to play with that lawless thing… The Empire is gone, and so we're playing with a part of the galaxy that has a resurgence of piracy.” In Season 3 of The Mandalorian, viewers were also exposed to the chaotic nature of Star Wars’ space pirates, and Skeleton Crew is ready to continue exploring the villainous and lawless characters. Ford shares “Pirates are talked about so much in Star Wars… People would call Han Solo a pirate and he'd be like, ‘How dare you?’ And we've seen some awesome pirates in the animated shows. So this was something where both [executive producers] Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were really excited to do more pirate stuff.”

viewers were also exposed to the chaotic nature of Star Wars’ space pirates, and is ready to continue exploring the villainous and lawless characters. Ford shares “Pirates are talked about so much in Star Wars… People would call Han Solo a pirate and he'd be like, ‘How dare you?’ And we've seen some awesome pirates in the animated shows. So this was something where both [executive producers] Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were really excited to do more pirate stuff.” Watts was especially excited to explore this edgier side of the Star Wars universe. The co-creator took a lot of inspiration from 1990’s Monkey Island . Speaking about the LucasArts video game, Watts exclaimed “I'm also a big fan of Monkey Island . That's also classic Lucas. So somewhere between Star Wars pirates and Monkey Island pirates. I think we found our sweet spot.”

. Speaking about the LucasArts video game, Watts exclaimed “I'm also a big fan of . That's also classic Lucas. So somewhere between Star Wars pirates and Monkey Island pirates. I think we found our sweet spot.” The co-creators had the privilege to create a brand new sector of the Star Wars universe. While a huge challenge, as the series has an incredible and extensive set of worlds and rules, both shared their joy of working with Dave Filoni to fit this story authentically into Star Wars canon.

Watts described the experience, sharing “[Filoni] actually is a great hockey player, but he's also a figurative goalkeeper. We will come up with ideas of things that we like, and then he'll be like, ‘Actually, maybe it's this.’ Or, ‘Oh, we already did something like that somewhere else.’ And you always end up with a bunch of other episodes of Star Wars to go watch and things to go read, and it's good. You feel like you can safely explore things creatively without making some huge canonical mistake.”

Additionally, the series stars Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood. You can view a new photo of the actor below:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ December 3rd.

Read More Star Wars: