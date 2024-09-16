“Young Sheldon” Star Iain Armitage Shows Off His Star Wars Fandom On Recent Visit To Walt Disney World

The star of the hit CBS series, Young Sheldon, recently stopped by Walt Disney World and shared his incredibly vast knowledge of the Star Wars universe with everyone.

What’s Happening:

Star of the hit series, Young Sheldon, Iain Armitage recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort, stopping by Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

In a reel, shared below, we see Armitage display his Star Wars knowledge, which ranges from the number of the dumpster that Luke, Leia, and Han are stuck in in Episode 4, all the way to the lore of Batuu, the planet featured in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disney Parks.

Did you know the names of the suns and moons surrounding Batuu? It’s okay, we didn’t either but we do now! Young Sheldon ended earlier this year on CBS, but we’re sure after watching this video that Armitage could be a great Star Wars trivia game show host!

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been entertaining guests and Star Wars fans at Disney's Hollywood Studios since it opened in 2019. Along with the immersive world of the Black Spire Outpost, home to several incredibly themed shops and eateries, including the popular Oga's Cantina Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The latter attraction is set to be enhanced in the near future with a new interactive mission. Announced at the recent D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event Disney+ The Mandalorian , including Grogu.

