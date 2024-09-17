Toy Unboxing / Review: Jedi Bob’s Starfighter with Minifigures from “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy”

This week Laughing Place was provided with sample copies of the three LEGO building sets tied into Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Below is my first review of the three, for the set called Jedi Bob’s Starfighter.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, build (in fast-motion), and review Jedi Bob’s Starfighter, in addition to taking a close look at the three minifigures included in the set: Servo (SR-V0) the Gonk droid, an Ackbar Trooper with a stormtrooper blaster, and Jedi Bob himself with his green-bladed lightsaber.

Watch Jedi Bob's Starfighter – "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuld the Galaxy" building set unboxing / build / review:

Beyond the very nice minifigures, Jedi Bob’s Starfighter features a cockpit with a control panel, opening canopy, and a headrest for the pilot, a storage compartment for the character’s long fruit and a carton of blue milk, plus fireable projectiles in the shape of translucent green laser blasts and one retractable landing gear. I really like the design of the engines, the rear fin, and the V-shaped stripe detailing on the wings, but you should know that the set does include a handful of stickers, two of which you can see in the image below. This is the smallest (and therefore most affordably priced at around $40) set from Rebuild the Galaxy, and I can imagine fans of all ages wanting to pick it up after watching the miniseries on Disney+, if only to get their hands on a new Jedi Bob minifigure, plus the other two which are not available anywhere else so far.

The Jedi Bob’s Starfighter building set from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is available now wherever LEGO sets are sold.