Season 35 of “The Simpsons” Coming to Disney+ in October, Four Exclusive Episodes to Follow

Season 35 of The Simpsons is coming to Disney+ this October, with four never-before-seen episodes following in the months ahead.
What’s Happening:
- The Simpsons announced that season 35 of the hit animated series will launch October 2nd on Disney+, featuring 18 more episodes of fun with the Simpsons family.
- During The Simpsons panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Al Jean, Mike Price, Brian Kelley, David Silverman and Nancy Cartwright also shared that four never-before-seen episodes of the series will be made available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers
- This will include a special Christmas-themed double episode that will premiere December 17th.
- The four exclusive episodes, titled “The Past and the Furious,” “Yellow Planet,” and “O C'mon All Ye Faithful” — a Christmas double-episode — will debut in the months ahead on Disney+.
- This October, Disney+ will also be home to an exclusive new Halloween-themed short from The Simpsons.
