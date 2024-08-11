Season 35 of “The Simpsons” Coming to Disney+ in October, Four Exclusive Episodes to Follow

Season 35 of The Simpsons is coming to Disney+ this October, with four never-before-seen episodes following in the months ahead.

What’s Happening:

The Simpsons announced that season 35 of the hit animated series will launch October 2nd on Disney+, featuring 18 more episodes of fun with the Simpsons family.

During The Simpsons panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Al Jean, Mike Price, Brian Kelley, David Silverman and Nancy Cartwright also shared that four never-before-seen episodes of the series will be made available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers

panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Al Jean, Mike Price, Brian Kelley, David Silverman and Nancy Cartwright also shared that four never-before-seen episodes of the series will be made available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers This will include a special Christmas-themed double episode that will premiere December 17th.

The four exclusive episodes, titled “The Past and the Furious,” “Yellow Planet,” and “O C'mon All Ye Faithful” — a Christmas double-episode — will debut in the months ahead on Disney+.

This October, Disney+ will also be home to an exclusive new Halloween-themed short from The Simpsons .

. Follow our Simpsons tag

More Animation News from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event