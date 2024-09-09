BoxLunch Launches New Collection Inspired by “Bluey”

The ultra popular Australian family series has teamed up with the fandom-focused retailer to create a brand new line of merchandise.

New Merch Alert:

BoxLunch Bluey .

In collaboration with BBC Studios, the retailer has curated apparel and accessories for both kids and adults.

BoxLunch’s new Bluey collection highlights the brand's dedication to creating stylish and contemporary designs inspired by popular movies, TV shows, video games and more.

Let's check out a few of the amazing new products available now at BoxLunch:

Bluey Heeler Family Icons Denim Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

($89.90)

Our Universe Bluey Figural Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

($74.90)

Bluey Heeler Family Dancing Ball Cap – BoxLunch Exclusive

($22.90)

Bluey Heeler Family Dancing Fleece Throw – BoxLunch Exclusive

($29.90)

Bluey Waving Bluey Auto Decal — BoxLunch Exclusive

($8.90)

This is just a small taste of what BoxLunch has to offer Bluey fans. You can check out the full collection here

Additionally, you can catch Bluey streaming only on Disney+

