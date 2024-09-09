BoxLunch Launches New Collection Inspired by “Bluey”

by |
Tags: , , ,

The ultra popular Australian family series has teamed up with the fandom-focused retailer to create a brand new line of merchandise.

New Merch Alert:

  • BoxLunch has launched a brand new line of accessories and apparel celebrating the feel-good family sensation Bluey.
  • In collaboration with BBC Studios, the retailer has curated apparel and accessories for both kids and adults.
  • BoxLunch’s new Bluey collection highlights the brand's dedication to creating stylish and contemporary designs inspired by popular movies, TV shows, video games and more.
  • Let’s check out a few of the amazing new products available now at BoxLunch:

Bluey Heeler Family Icons Denim Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

($89.90)

Our Universe Bluey Figural Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

($74.90)

Bluey Heeler Family Dancing Ball Cap – BoxLunch Exclusive

($22.90)

Bluey Heeler Family Dancing Fleece Throw – BoxLunch Exclusive

($29.90)

Bluey Waving Bluey Auto Decal — BoxLunch Exclusive

($8.90)

  • This is just a small taste of what BoxLunch has to offer Bluey fans. You can check out the full collection here.
  • Additionally, you can catch Bluey streaming only on Disney+.

Read More Bluey:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber