Trailer Released for First Batch of “Bluey Minisodes” Coming Next Month

Disney Branded Television unveiled the trailer for the highly-anticipated Bluey Minisodes, which are coming to Disney+, Disney Jr. and Disney Channel next month.
What’s Happening:
- The collection of one to three-minute Bluey Minisodes are written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.
- The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.
- The new Bluey Minisodes coming to Disney+ on July 3rd are:
- “Burger Dog” –The kids want to dance to some annoying music but Dad pretends his battery on his phone is flat until Mum phones him.
- “Bingo 3000″ – Dad has bought a brand new “Bingo 3000″ robot, but it’s not working, so he has to call technical support.
- “Muffin Unboxing” – Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy, but Muffin is struggling to stay focused.
- “Letter” – Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote from when he was five. The kids find this hilarious as Nana is reading out the words exactly as they are spelt.
- “Hungry” – Dad is hungry so he pretends to eat Bluey.
- “Three Pigs” – Dad retells the story of the three little pigs. In this version the pigs and the wolf eventually become friends.
- “Animals” – Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo’s back. She pretends Bingo’s back is a big field, and various animals walk, jump and dart across it, making Bingo laugh.
- The second batch of Bluey Minisodes will premiere on platforms later this year, followed by the final batch in 2025.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now