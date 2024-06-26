Trailer Released for First Batch of “Bluey Minisodes” Coming Next Month

Disney Branded Television unveiled the trailer for the highly-anticipated Bluey Minisodes, which are coming to Disney+, Disney Jr. and Disney Channel next month.

What’s Happening:

The collection of one to three-minute Bluey Minisodes are written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.

The new Bluey Minisodes coming to Disney+ on July 3rd are: “Burger Dog” –The kids want to dance to some annoying music but Dad pretends his battery on his phone is flat until Mum phones him. “Bingo 3000″ – Dad has bought a brand new “Bingo 3000″ robot, but it’s not working, so he has to call technical support. “Muffin Unboxing” – Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy, but Muffin is struggling to stay focused. “Letter” – Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote from when he was five. The kids find this hilarious as Nana is reading out the words exactly as they are spelt. “Hungry” – Dad is hungry so he pretends to eat Bluey. “Three Pigs” – Dad retells the story of the three little pigs. In this version the pigs and the wolf eventually become friends. “Animals” – Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo’s back. She pretends Bingo’s back is a big field, and various animals walk, jump and dart across it, making Bingo laugh.

coming to Disney+ on July 3rd are: The second batch of Bluey Minisodes will premiere on platforms later this year, followed by the final batch in 2025.