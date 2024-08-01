Third “Bluey” Album, “Bluey: Rug Island,” Coming October 25th on Digital, CD, and Vinyl

Demon Music Group just announced a third Bluey soundtrack album, Bluey: Rug Island, set for release on October 25th.

It’s a good day to be a Bluey fan with the announcement of the third soundtrack album from the hit animated series, coming October 25th on digital, CD, and vinyl from Demon Music Group.

Featuring 16 new tracks by Joff Bush and The Bluey Music Team, Bluey: Rug Island features music from the show’s second and third seasons.

Bluey ’s first album made history as the first children’s album to reach the #1 spot on the Australian Aria chart. Together, Bluey: The Album and Bluey: Dance Mode! , have racked up more than half a billion combined streams and both debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Kid Albums chart in the U.S.

, recorded in Brisbane, Australia, is a playful journey through the imaginations of sisters Bluey and Bingo. The album takes inspiration from the episode “Rug Island” – a place where children play, and adults embrace their inner kid. More highlights on the album include “Onesies” and a new vocal version of the “Bluey Theme Tune (Vocal Version).”

Standout tracks include an ‘80s-inspired synth rock “Fairytale,” a traditional style sea shanty “Explorers,” a driving rock song “Muffin Drive,” and a simple sweet track “Turtleboy.”

In addition to the digital release, Bluey: Rug Island will be available on CD and sunset orange vinyl.

Bluey is produced by Luo Studios and BBC Studios. The series streams in the U.S. on Disney+.

Bluey: Rug Island Tracklisting

1. Bluey Theme Tune (Vocal Version)

2. Rug Island, Pt. 1 (from Season 2, Episode 10)

3. Obstacle Course (Season 3, Episode 2)

4. Octopus feat. King Stingray (from Season 2, Episode 40)

5. Wild Girls (from Season 3, Episode 44)

6. Escape (from Season 2, Episode 21)

7. Onesies (from Season 3, Episode 31)

8. Fairytale (from Season 3, Episode 26)

9. Rug Island, Pt. 2 (from Season 2, Episode 10)

10. Explorers (from Season 3, Episode 15)

11. Muffin Drive (from Season 3, Episode 19)

12. Turtleboy (from Season 3, Episode 30)

13. Bin Night (from Season 2, Episode 41)

14. Cricket (from Season 3, Episode 47)

15. Café (from Season 2, Episode 34)

16. Rug Island, Pt. 3 (from Season 2, Episode 10)

Composer Joff Bush: “The album plays out with these little versions of Rug Island, which are like little journeys into the world of the kids’ imagination, and their games and what they play.”

