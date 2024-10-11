“Deadpool & Wolverine” Continues to Break Records as It Makes Digital Debut

The Marvel Studios film delivered the highest-selling week one ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms.

Deadpool & Wolverine has achieved another record as the highest-selling week one ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms.

has achieved another record as the highest-selling week one ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms. The third film in the Deadpool franchise currently stands as the #2 movie of the year and the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time at the global box office, having earned more than $1.3B globally to date ($634M domestic and $698M international).

franchise currently stands as the #2 movie of the year and the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time at the global box office, having earned more than $1.3B globally to date ($634M domestic and $698M international). Other notable milestones include: Ranks as the #13 highest-grossing domestic film of all-time. Stands as the #5 domestic, #10 international, and #7 global MCU film of all-time. Had the highest-grossing global opening for an R-rated film ever, surpassing 2016’s Deadpool . With Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 , Disney has the top 2 movies of the year and back-to-back $1 billion hits, the only studio ever to release back-to-back $1 billion films in a given year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available through digital retailers, and is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

