“Deadpool & Wolverine” Continues to Break Records as It Makes Digital Debut

As Deadpool & Wolverine makes its in-home debut, the Marvel Studios film continues to break records, delivering the highest-selling week one ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Deadpool & Wolverine has achieved another record as the highest-selling week one ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms.
- The third film in the Deadpool franchise currently stands as the #2 movie of the year and the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time at the global box office, having earned more than $1.3B globally to date ($634M domestic and $698M international).
- Other notable milestones include:
- Ranks as the #13 highest-grossing domestic film of all-time.
- Stands as the #5 domestic, #10 international, and #7 global MCU film of all-time.
- Had the highest-grossing global opening for an R-rated film ever, surpassing 2016’s Deadpool.
- With Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, Disney has the top 2 movies of the year and back-to-back $1 billion hits, the only studio ever to release back-to-back $1 billion films in a given year.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is now available through digital retailers, and is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 22nd.
