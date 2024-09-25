BFF Movie Night Incoming — Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” Will Release Digitally and Physically this October

In addition to the blockbuster movie, the new release will feature hours of bonus content including a gag reel, deleted scenes, filmmaker commentary and new featurettes.

Coming Soon to DVD and Digital:

Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine is dropping onto digital retailers and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD this October.

is dropping onto digital retailers and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD this October. The R-rated anti-hero hit is the number 5 highest grossing MCU domestic release of all time. Star Ryan Reynolds shared his pride for the film, exclaiming “The only way to describe how I feel is, just south of ‘I’m finally enough’ and slightly north of, ‘I forgive my father.’”

The critically acclaimed flick’s home release will break the fourth wall with extras featuring Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds. Plus, fans picking up the 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision with Atmos Audio blu-ray can look for all the Easter eggs throughout the film in the highest at-home movie quality.

Digital retailers Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango will add Deadpool & Wolverine to their digital marketplaces on October 1st. Those purchasing from Amazon Prime can access the Bonus X-ray experience, which includes an exclusive featurette, character pros and cons, and Merc with the Mouth hosted trivia.

to their digital marketplaces on October 1st. Those purchasing from Amazon Prime can access the Bonus X-ray experience, which includes an exclusive featurette, character pros and cons, and Merc with the Mouth hosted trivia. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released physically on October 22nd. The 4K UHD Blu-ray will release a standard edition as well as special limited-edition SteelBooks, which features two designs. One will show off Deadpool with the other showcasing Wolverine. Both SteelBooks include images of the character’s variants inside.

Additionally, Walmart will carry an exclusive special edition Blu-ray that includes a Deadpool Corps pop-up inside.

Bonus Content on this new release include: (Bonus features may vary by product and retailer) Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – See Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds breakdown the first fight where the two heroes finally unite. Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – This tribute to the Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan will explore the creative’s legacy. Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Explore the films endless list of cameos. Wolverine – Hugh Jackman explores his return to Wolverine, including the first time he wore the iconic yellow and blue suit. Filmmaker Commentary – Director Shawn Levy and Actor Ryan Reynolds will share audio commentary about the film. A Gag Reel Deleted Scenes And more.



