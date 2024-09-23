Marvel to Release “Black Panther – The Intergalactic Empire of Wakana” Novel Next April

Back in 2018, Marvel Comics tasked Ta-Nehisi Coates and artist Daniel Acuna to explore the world of Wakanda in Black Panther, introducing the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda and intertwining T’Challa in a cosmic rebellion.

Marvel Black Panther, Marvel: Black Panther – The Intergalactic Empire of Wakana , will release on April 29th, 2025.

, will release on April 29th, 2025. From Penguin Random House, award-winning author Suyi Davies Okungbowa adapts Coates and Acuna’s into a new 320 page saga.

Earth’s Wakanda is a utopia of freedom, prosperity, and technological innovation. Across the vastness of the Universe lies another Wakanda, one that craves power at the expense of others. This alternate Wakanda holds control of five separate galaxies, enslaving its people and stealing their memories.

Trapped in an imperial mining camp, a man whose memories have been stolen struggles with an unshakable vision of a woman asking him to “come back to me.” As one of the empire's many Nameless, this vision implores him to fight the oppression that chains him and the countless others to the Wakandan empire.

This future hero teams up with the Maroons, a group of rebels who are set out on restoring the memories of the Nameless and taking down the empire. After proving his worth, the Maroons bestow him the title T’Challa.

As T’Challa’s work with the rebels begins to spark rumors, readers will get to explore if this is T’Challa the Avenger they know and love. Will he embark on a road of responsibility or ponder the truth of his past?

The Hardcover Black Panther – The Intergalactic Empire of Wakana will retail for $30.

Author Suyi Davies Okungbowa: “Ta-Nehisi had already done such an excellent job with the original story, providing a complex narrative, an intriguing world and a vast array of characters to work with. Having these multiple points of entry meant that working to adapt it for a novel felt like being gently ushered in by careful hands. I found comfort in discovering new spaces in this world to explore. With a comic, much of the back-end stuff doesn't always make it to the page. I found myself savouring these gaps, exploiting these opportunities in that way a novel allows you to, and therefore expanding the envelope that previous readers of the comic would've been familiar with. Now, everyone can experience the opportunity to roam free and further, unbounded, in this intergalactic empire.”

