“Eyes of Wakanda” a New Series From the World of Black Panther Coming to Disney+

Marvel has announced Eyes of Wakanda, a new animated series from the world of Black Panther will be coming to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Eyes of Wakanda is a new animated series from the world of Black Panther.
- This focuses on warriors from Wakanda's past traveling the world to recover dangerous vibranium artifacts.
- Eyes of Wakanda was announced during a special screening of two new episodes from Marvel's What If…?.
- We haven't been given much of a description, but this is what has been revealed so far: “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”
Other Marvel News:
About What If…?:
- With a new episode debuting nightly beginning Dec. 22, season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.