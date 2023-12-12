“Eyes of Wakanda” a New Series From the World of Black Panther Coming to Disney+

Marvel has announced Eyes of Wakanda, a new animated series from the world of Black Panther will be coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

is a new animated series from the world of Black Panther. This focuses on warriors from Wakanda's past traveling the world to recover dangerous vibranium artifacts.

Eyes of Wakanda was announced during a special screening of two new episodes from Marvel's What If …?.

We haven't been given much of a description, but this is what has been revealed so far: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

