“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” Series Coming to Disney+ Changed to “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”

Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a new animated series planned for Disney+, has received a name change before swinging onto the streamer. The new title for the series will be Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
- The announcement of the new title came during a special screening of two episodes of the upcoming second season of What If…? on the Walt Disney Studios lot last night.
- As a surprise for those in the room, executive producer Brad Winderbaum shared a sizzle reel highlighting three of the studio’s upcoming animated series.
- That sizzle reel included the previously announced X-Men ’97 and Eyes of Wakanda, a new Black Panther-related series.
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was also part of the lineup featured.
- While we currently have no specific release date set for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, it has long been planned for a 2024 debut on Disney+.
- During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some information on the series.
- Plenty of Peter Parker’s friends and foes will show up in this new animated series.
- Perhaps most interestingly, Charlie Cox will reprise his role at Matt Murdok/Daredevil for the series.
- Some images were also shared, featuring other classic Marvel characters like Doctor Octopus and Doctor Strange.
- A second season of the series has also been announced, but was previously planned to be titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year. It is unknown at this time if those plans have changed.