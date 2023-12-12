“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” Series Coming to Disney+ Changed to “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”

Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a new animated series planned for Disney+, has received a name change before swinging onto the streamer. The new title for the series will be Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

  • The announcement of the new title came during a special screening of two episodes of the upcoming second season of What If…? on the Walt Disney Studios lot last night.
  • As a surprise for those in the room, executive producer Brad Winderbaum shared a sizzle reel highlighting three of the studio’s upcoming animated series.
  • That sizzle reel included the previously announced X-Men ’97 and Eyes of Wakanda, a new Black Panther-related series.
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was also part of the lineup featured.
  • While we currently have no specific release date set for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, it has long been planned for a 2024 debut on Disney+.
  • During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some information on the series.
  • Plenty of Peter Parker’s friends and foes will show up in this new animated series.
  • Perhaps most interestingly, Charlie Cox will reprise his role at Matt Murdok/Daredevil for the series.
  • Some images were also shared, featuring other classic Marvel characters like Doctor Octopus and Doctor Strange.
  • A second season of the series has also been announced, but was previously planned to be titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year. It is unknown at this time if those plans have changed.
