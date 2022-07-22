“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” Animated Series Coming to Disney+ in 2024, “Sophomore Year” Planned for Future

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some new information regarding their upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be swinging onto Disney+

will be swinging onto Plenty of Peter Parker’s friends an foes will show up in this new animated series.

Perhaps most interestingly, Charlie Cox will reprise his role at Matt Murdok/Daredevil for the series.

Spider-Man Freshman Year is up next and we get a sneak peek of some of the story and his friends and villains from across the Marvel Universe including Charlie Cox voicing Daredevil. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/18DS945ZeW — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 22, 2022

As you can see in the images above, the series will also include other classic Marvel characters like Doctor Octopus and Doctor Strange.

And the Spidey fun doesn’t stop with Freshman Year , because a second season has already been announced and will of course be titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year .

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.