“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” Animated Series Coming to Disney+ in 2024, “Sophomore Year” Planned for Future

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some new information regarding their upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.
- Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be swinging onto Disney+ in 2024.
- Plenty of Peter Parker’s friends an foes will show up in this new animated series.
- Perhaps most interestingly, Charlie Cox will reprise his role at Matt Murdok/Daredevil for the series.
- As you can see in the images above, the series will also include other classic Marvel characters like Doctor Octopus and Doctor Strange.
- And the Spidey fun doesn’t stop with Freshman Year, because a second season has already been announced and will of course be titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.
Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage is presented by Entertainment Earth — Get 10% off on in-stock items and Free Shipping on orders $39+ at EE.toys/LPfan