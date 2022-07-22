“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” Animated Series Coming to Disney+ in 2024, “Sophomore Year” Planned for Future

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some new information regarding their upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

  • Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be swinging onto Disney+ in 2024.
  • Plenty of Peter Parker’s friends an foes will show up in this new animated series.
  • Perhaps most interestingly, Charlie Cox will reprise his role at Matt Murdok/Daredevil for the series.

  • As you can see in the images above, the series will also include other classic Marvel characters like Doctor Octopus and Doctor Strange.
  • And the Spidey fun doesn’t stop with Freshman Year, because a second season has already been announced and will of course be titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.

