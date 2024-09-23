Marvel Studios Debuts First Trailer For “Thunderbolts*”

The first teaser trailer has just been released for Thunderbolts*, Marvel’s new rag-tag group.

What’s Happening:

  • The first teaser trailer (however, at almost three-and-a-half minutes, that’s a pretty long tease) for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has been released.
  • Thunderbolts* follows an unlikely group of Marvel’s not-great-guys who must band together to stop an even greater evil.

  • Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, brings together these super ruffians to create a team to take down some of the worst.
  • The team includes Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and more.
  • Alongside the trailer was the debut of the film’s first poster.

  • Thunderbolts* premieres in theaters on May 2nd, 2025.

