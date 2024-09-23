Marvel Studios Debuts First Trailer For “Thunderbolts*”

The first teaser trailer has just been released for Thunderbolts*, Marvel’s new rag-tag group.
What’s Happening:
- The first teaser trailer (however, at almost three-and-a-half minutes, that’s a pretty long tease) for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has been released.
- Thunderbolts* follows an unlikely group of Marvel’s not-great-guys who must band together to stop an even greater evil.
- Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, brings together these super ruffians to create a team to take down some of the worst.
- The team includes Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and more.
- Alongside the trailer was the debut of the film’s first poster.
- Thunderbolts* premieres in theaters on May 2nd, 2025.
More Marvel News:
- Marvel Reveals Panels and Booth Coming to New York Comic Con 2024
- Long-Time Executive Dave Bushore to Depart Marvel
- Marvel Comics Tackles the Lingering Mysteries of "Alien: Romulus" in New One-Shot
- Explore the Horrifying Shadows of the Marvel Universe in the New "Crypt of Shadows" Comic
- Event Recap / Video: Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience Brings the MCU to the Hollywood Bowl