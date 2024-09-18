Marvel Reveals Panels and Booth Coming to New York Comic Con 2024

Marvel has revealed panels, a booth, and more for New York Comic Con taking place October 17th through 20th, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel will be at New York Comic Con with plenty of panels, a booth, and activities.
Booth:
- On the Javits exhibition floor at booth #2153, see costumes from the upcoming Marvel Television series Daredevil: Born Again.
- There will also be a photo op from the Marvel Animation series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
- Plus, there will be giveaways, cosplay meetups, and more.
- Those who stop by the Marvel booth will also be able to see a demo of mobile action game Marvel Contest of Champions for its 10-year anniversary and get a first look at Marvel and Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming collaboration.
Panels:
Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing
- Thursday 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET, Room 409
- See Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos, and other Marvel guests, including writer Ryan North.
- Fans will get a glimpse into the future of what is to come for some of their favorite heroes, including Marvel’s First Family, the future of the Ultimate Line, and more.
- Those in attendance will receive a pre-exclusive giveaway comic book at the end.
Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game LIVE! Ft. Glass Cannon Network
- Friday 2:45 – 4:45 PM ET, Room 408
- See the Glass Cannon Network and their special guests with a hilarious and exciting adventure.
Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski
- Saturday, 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET, Room 405
- See Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and surprise Marvel guests discuss all things Marvel Comics.
- At the end of the panel, fans will receive an exclusive comic giveaway.
Spotlight on Ryan Meinerding
- Sunday 12:15 – 1:15 PM ET, Room 1B02
- Have Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding take you on the behind-the-scenes journey of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his new book, The Art of Ryan Meinerding.
Women of Marvel
- Sunday 12:30 – 1:30 PM ET, Room 409
- The Women of Marvel from across the Marvel Universe will come together to talk about what it's like to be a part of Marvel's 85-year legacy
- This will include behind-the-scenes looks at women-led X-titles.
- At the end, there will be an exclusive giveaway.
Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends
- Sunday 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET, Room 405
- See what's to come for Spider-Man, Venom, and the entire Spider-Verse.
- VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and a host of Marvel talent, including writer Joe Kelly will reveal to guests never-before-seen art, announcements, and more.
- There will also be an exclusive giveaway at the end.
Other New York Comic Con 2024 Updates:
