Marvel Reveals Panels and Booth Coming to New York Comic Con 2024

Marvel has revealed panels, a booth, and more for New York Comic Con taking place October 17th through 20th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Marvel will be at New York Comic Con with plenty of panels, a booth, and activities.

Booth:

On the Javits exhibition floor at booth #2153, see costumes from the upcoming Marvel Television series Daredevil: Born Again .

. There will also be a photo op from the Marvel Animation series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man .

. Plus, there will be giveaways, cosplay meetups, and more.

Those who stop by the Marvel booth will also be able to see a demo of mobile action game Marvel Contest of Champions for its 10-year anniversary and get a first look at Marvel and Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming collaboration.

Panels:

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Thursday 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET, Room 409

See Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos, and other Marvel guests, including writer Ryan North.

Fans will get a glimpse into the future of what is to come for some of their favorite heroes, including Marvel’s First Family, the future of the Ultimate Line, and more.

Those in attendance will receive a pre-exclusive giveaway comic book at the end.

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game LIVE! Ft. Glass Cannon Network

Friday 2:45 – 4:45 PM ET, Room 408

See the Glass Cannon Network and their special guests with a hilarious and exciting adventure.

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

Saturday, 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET, Room 405

See Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and surprise Marvel guests discuss all things Marvel Comics.

At the end of the panel, fans will receive an exclusive comic giveaway.

Spotlight on Ryan Meinerding

Sunday 12:15 – 1:15 PM ET, Room 1B02

Have Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding take you on the behind-the-scenes journey of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his new book, The Art of Ryan Meinerding.

Women of Marvel

Sunday 12:30 – 1:30 PM ET, Room 409

The Women of Marvel from across the Marvel Universe will come together to talk about what it's like to be a part of Marvel's 85-year legacy

This will include behind-the-scenes looks at women-led X-titles.

At the end, there will be an exclusive giveaway.

Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends

Sunday 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET, Room 405

See what's to come for Spider-Man, Venom, and the entire Spider-Verse.

VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and a host of Marvel talent, including writer Joe Kelly will reveal to guests never-before-seen art, announcements, and more.

There will also be an exclusive giveaway at the end.

Other New York Comic Con 2024 Updates: