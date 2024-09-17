Disney Entertainment Television Shares Upcoming Panels For New York Comic Con

Disney is heading to New York Comic Con with their beloved television shows in tow.
What’s Happening:
- Next month, New York Comic Con returns to the Javits Center in the heart of Manhattan for a weekend of panels, cosplay, and overall nerdy fun.
- Disney Entertainment Television will be on hand with numerous presentations in celebration of some of their most beloved shows.
- “Busted! Behind the Scenes with the Creators of Phineas and Ferb” – October 17th 3:30pm – The much beloved animated series is making a comeback and creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will be on hand to divulge new details about the upcoming season. A few surprise guests might even stop by, so be on the lookout.
- What We Do in the Shadows – October 18th 4:45pm – FX’s vampire comedy is heading back to NYCC with an exclusive look at the show’s final season. Alongside a live discussion with the cast and creative team, the first two episodes of the show’s upcoming swan song will be screened for fans.
- The Simpsons – October 19th 11:30am – For the first time, The Simpsons will be on hand at New York Comic Con. Series creator Matt Groening (alongside producers, actors, and special guests) will share stories, clips, and frivolity with east coast fans of the beloved animated series.
- Futurama – October 20th 11:00am – Hulu’s bajillionth revival of the frequently canceled animated series (their words, not mine) will be on hand at this year’s NYCC. With creator Groenig on hand, alongside more cast and crew from the cult hit, sneak peeks and spoilers for upcoming episodes will be plentiful.
- “Goosebumps: New Mysteries, New Cast, Same Thrills” – October 20th 2:30pm – Disney+’s surprise hit is back with an all-new cast for the second season of this anthology series. Based on the R.L. Stine classics, the panel will feature new cast members David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, and more. Ready to get spooked?
- Limited tickets remain for the 2024 New York Comic Con, so be sure to grab them here to check out these upcoming panels.
