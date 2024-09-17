Disney Entertainment Television Shares Upcoming Panels For New York Comic Con

Disney is heading to New York Comic Con with their beloved television shows in tow.

What’s Happening:

Next month, New York Comic Con returns to the Javits Center in the heart of Manhattan for a weekend of panels, cosplay, and overall nerdy fun.

Disney Entertainment Television will be on hand with numerous presentations in celebration of some of their most beloved shows. “Busted! Behind the Scenes with the Creators of Phineas and Ferb ” – October 17th 3:30pm – The much beloved animated series is making a comeback and creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will be on hand to divulge new details about the upcoming season. A few surprise guests might even stop by, so be on the lookout. What We Do in the Shadows – October 18th 4:45pm – FX The Simpsons – October 19th 11:30am – For the first time, The Simpsons will be on hand at New York Comic Con. Series creator Matt Groening (alongside producers, actors, and special guests) will share stories, clips, and frivolity with east coast fans of the beloved animated series. Futurama – October 20th 11:00am – Hulu “ Goosebump s : New Mysteries, New Cast, Same Thrills” – October 20th 2:30pm – Disney+

Limited tickets remain for the 2024 New York Comic Con, so be sure to grab them here

More Television News: