LightBox Expo 2024 Releases Panel Schedule, Including Exciting Looks At Disney’s Past, Present, And Future

The LightBox Expo has announced their slate of panels for the upcoming event, including a multitude of Disney fun.
What’s Happening:
- LightBox Expo, a three-day event celebrating the artists who bring to life animation, illustration, television, and video games, is returning to the Pasadena Convention Center next month.
- The event will host over 200 hours of programming to celebrate the artists behind our favorite stories, along with a peek at how these iconic images are created.
- The Walt Disney Company will be heavily present, with a multitude of panels and presentations on past projects and future endeavors.
- Some of the Disney panels include:
- The Lion King: 30th Anniversary Reunion – October 25th
- Marvel Studios Visual Development – October 25th
- Storyboarding for Primetime with 20th Television Animation – October 25th
- Diving into the Creative Process Behind Moana 2 – October 25th
- Storytelling through Character Design at Pixar – October 25th
- Building the Future: The Art of Storytelling at ILM Immersive – October 26th
- Career Journeys to the Star Wars Universe – October 26th
- Assembling a Studio: Behind the Scenes of Marvel Animation – October 26th
- Imagineering Brings the World of Disney Animation to Life – October 26th
- Navigating Your Career: Internships and Apprenticeships at Walt Disney Animation Studios – October 27th
- The Making of Pixar’s Win or Lose: Pixar’s First Ever Original Series – October 27th
- The Art of Star Wars – October 27th
- Pirates of the Caribbean Celebrates 21st Birthday – October 27th
- Alongside these specifically Disney presentations will be creative minds from all branches of Disney on various other panels discussing their successes, failures, and creative processes to make their spectacular art.
- For the full schedule, head here.
- LightBox Expo 2024 will take place in Pasadena, CA on October 25th-27th. Tickets are now on sale for the event.
