LightBox Expo 2024 Releases Panel Schedule, Including Exciting Looks At Disney’s Past, Present, And Future

The LightBox Expo has announced their slate of panels for the upcoming event, including a multitude of Disney fun.

What’s Happening:

LightBox Expo, a three-day event celebrating the artists who bring to life animation, illustration, television, and video games, is returning to the Pasadena Convention Center next month.

The event will host over 200 hours of programming to celebrate the artists behind our favorite stories, along with a peek at how these iconic images are created.

The Walt Disney Company will be heavily present, with a multitude of panels and presentations on past projects and future endeavors.

Some of the Disney panels include: The Lion King : 30th Anniversary Reunion – October 25th Marvel Storyboarding for Primetime with 20th Television Animation – October 25th Diving into the Creative Process Behind Moana 2 – October 25th Storytelling through Character Design at Pixar – October 25th Building the Future: The Art of Storytelling at ILM Immersive – October 26th Career Journeys to the Star Wars Assembling a Studio: Behind the Scenes of Marvel Animation – October 26th Imagineering Brings the World of Disney Animation to Life – October 26th Navigating Your Career: Internships and Apprenticeships at Walt Disney Animation Studios – October 27th The Making of Pixar’s Win or Lose : Pixar’s First Ever Original Series – October 27th The Art of Star Wars – October 27th Pirates of the Caribbean Celebrates 21st Birthday – October 27th

Alongside these specifically Disney presentations will be creative minds from all branches of Disney on various other panels discussing their successes, failures, and creative processes to make their spectacular art.

For the full schedule, head here

LightBox Expo 2024 will take place in Pasadena, CA on October 25th-27th. Tickets are now on sale

