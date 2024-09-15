FX Wins The Night With 36 Wins At 76th Annual Emmy Awards

The 76th Emmy Awards just ended with FX dominating the night.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Dan and Eugene Levy, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ended with a few surprises, some exceptional speeches, and an out-of-this-world night for FX.

FX picked up outstanding drama series for Shōgun , the break-out drama series of the year.

, the break-out drama series of the year. Originally slated to be a limited series, the show’s success came with an announcement for future seasons and a domination of the drama categories at this year’s Emmys.

Alongside wins for lead actor (Hiroyuki Sanada), leading actress (Anna Sawai), and directing (Frederick E.O. Toye), Shōgun went on to win 18 awards, breaking the record for the most wins by a drama series in a single year.

went on to win 18 awards, breaking the record for the most wins by a drama series in a single year. Elsewhere, The Bear picked up 11 trophies, breaking its own record for most wins by a comedy series in a single year.

picked up 11 trophies, breaking its own record for most wins by a comedy series in a single year. While it missed out on the top prize (instead going to Max’s Hacks ), The Bear picked up awards for supporting actress and actor, leading actor, and directing.

), picked up awards for supporting actress and actor, leading actor, and directing. Between tonight’s ceremony and the Creative Arts Emmys handed out last weekend, FX won the year overall with 36 total awards.

This is the first year FX has ever been the most winning network in Emmys history and it marks the first year in at least 15 years that Netflix or HBO haven’t reigned victorious, according to Variety .

. The full list of winners from The Walt Disney Company during tonight’s ceremony are: Outstanding Drama Series – Shōgun – FX Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – FX Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – FX Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Anna Sawai – Shōgun – FX Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – FX Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Lamorne Morris – Fargo – FX Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear – FX Directing for a Comedy Series – Christopher Storer – The Bear – FX Directing for a Drama Series – Frederick E.O. Toye – Shōgun – FX

For a full look at our live blog during tonight’s ceremony, head here

For a list of the Creative Arts Emmy wins from The Walt Disney Company, head here

More Television News: