Robin Roberts to Host Emmys Primetime Special on Friday, Plus Live Red-Carpet Pre-Show

ABC will countdown to the Emmys with a primetime special this Friday – The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts, hosted by Robin Roberts.

What’s Happening:

Robin Roberts will host a captivating look at this year’s Emmy Award nominees who are breaking barriers and shattering ceilings in The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts , set to air this Friday, September 13th (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Among interviews to be featured, are those with actor Hiroyuki Sanada, star of the most-nominated series on television, FX's Shōgun, Jeremy Allen White, star of FX's The Bear, and Lily Gladstone, star of the Hulu series Under the Bridge.

, and Lily Gladstone, star of the . Roberts also sits down for a revealing interview with television icon Carol Burnett, who talks about her career spanning more than 70 years on the small screen.

ABC News correspect Chris Connolly will also have interviews with the first father-son duo to host the Emmys, actors Eugene and Dan Levy, as well as Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep from Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building

He’ll also visit the set of ABC’s upcoming drama High Potential Hacks and Welcome to Wrexham

, the official preshow of the 76th Emmy Awards, alongside Will Reeve on Sunday, September 15th (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT/4:00-5:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC, and streaming the following day on Hulu. Broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, Roberts and Reeve will interview stars from the most beloved shows on television this year, capturing the fashion, energy and atmosphere of the red carpet.

Hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, the 76th Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 15th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC.