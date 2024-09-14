The Walt Disney Company and DirecTV Strike Deal After Network Blackout

An agreement has finally been made in the DirecTV and Disney battle over the right to air.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company and DirecTV announced an agreement that returns all Disney owned networks to DirecTV’s customers.

Within the agreement, DirecTV has agreed to continue to carry Disney’s entire slate of networks at market-based terms.

They will have the opportunity to offer multiple genre-specific options inclusive of Disney’s linear networks and streamers. (i.e. “kids & family” sections being able to utilize Disney Jr. programming)

Disney’s streamers will be able to be included, a la carte, for DirecTV customers via select packages.

DirecTV will also have the rights to distribute ESPN

After a lengthy blackout of Disney’s networks for DirecTV customers, the programming has returned.

What They’re Saying:

DirecTV & The Walt Disney Company: “Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options. DIRECTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DIRECTV’s customers. We’d like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend.”

