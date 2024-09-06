Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” to End After Season 5

The cancellation marks the end of Fox’s last series produced with 20th Television. Sold to Disney in 2019, 20th Television had previously supplied the network with the majority of its scripted television series.

Last Responders:

Deadline 9-1-1 : Lone Star will end after its fifth season.

will end after its fifth season. The first responder drama series will begin airing the final 12 episodes on September 23rd with the series finale airing early 2025.

9-1-1: Lone Star is a spinoff series of Fox’s 9-1-1. The hit series ended its run on Fox after 6 seasons before jumping to ABC Lone Star is not expected to hit the Disney-owned network after its run on Fox.

is a spinoff series of Fox’s The hit series ended its run on Fox after 6 seasons before jumping to is not expected to hit the Disney-owned network after its run on Fox. In addition to being renewed for an 8th season, ABC is expected to create another spinoff of the series based in Las Vegas.

Unlike with 9-1-1 due to its pending move to ABC, Fox has the opportunity to promote their send off to the series.

due to its pending move to ABC, Fox has the opportunity to promote their send off to the series. Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn shared “From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere… Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

According to the news source, stars were speculating the series demise after two unsuccessful contract negotiation attempts. After their most recent attempt, original cast member Sierra McClain chose not to return to the series with others beginning to audition for other opportunities.

Season 5 wrapped filming on July 19th.

It is reported that Fox reached out to 20th TV to extend the series for a 6th season as recently as last month. However, with the cost of production significantly higher than Fox’s target of $3-4 million per episode, the series is officially dead. The network also is required to pay licensing to Disney, making the Lone Star economically unreasonable.

