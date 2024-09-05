Moms who Rock: Amy Adams to Produce and Star in 20th Century Studios “Lazy Susans”

Just two days away from the premiere of the actress's new film Nightbitch, Adams has closed a deal with 20th Century Studios for a new project.

The 20th Century Studios project will center around a group of moms who create a rock band. It is inspired by the true story of The Lazy Susans, a rock group from Boston who formed during COVID lockdown.

The group, which is composed of suburban moms ranging from 45 to 55 years old, began performing retro covers. Some members had never picked up an instrument prior to the band's inception. Officially beginning in April of 2021, the group has since found local fame.

Oscar nominees Annie Mumolo ( Bridesmaids) and Stan Chervin ( Moneyball ) are expected to pen the script for the musical comedy.

The project began from an article in Boston Magazine

Adams and Stacy O’Neil will produce through Bond Group Entertainment.

At this time, no director is currently attached to the project.

You can listen to The Lazy Susans on their SoundCloud page here

