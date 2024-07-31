Eiza González to Star in 20th Century’s “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”

The actress will co-star opposite Vince Vaughn and James Marsden in the new 20th Century project.
- Deadline reports that Eiza González is in negotiations to star in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.
- The 20th Century film is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski and produced by Andrew Lazar.
- 20th Century Studios landed the film in May after a heated bidding war. Details about the film are scarce, but it is described as a buddy action comedy that takes place in a criminal underworld.
- She will take on the role of Alice.
- González, who is currently starring in Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, confirmed the news on Instagram.
- In the post, the actress shared “This movie is too good I cannot believe I get to be a part of it.”
