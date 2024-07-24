20th Television Adds Two New Executives

20th Television has added two new names to their executive team.

What’s Happening:

Two new names have been hired by 20th Television to head production and comedy development, reports Deadline .

. Jillian Longnecker, formerly of Netflix, is becoming the EVP and Head of Production for 20th Television.

Brendan Countee, formerly of Showtime, is becoming the SVP and Head of Comedy Development.

Both roles are for 20th Television, which fall under the greater Disney Television Studios umbrella, which also includes Hulu Freeform FX

