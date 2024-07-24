20th Television Adds Two New Executives

20th Television has added two new names to their executive team.
What’s Happening:
- Two new names have been hired by 20th Television to head production and comedy development, reports Deadline.
- Jillian Longnecker, formerly of Netflix, is becoming the EVP and Head of Production for 20th Television.
- Brendan Countee, formerly of Showtime, is becoming the SVP and Head of Comedy Development.
- Both roles are for 20th Television, which fall under the greater Disney Television Studios umbrella, which also includes Hulu, Freeform, and FX.
