Disney Digest 7/14/24 (TCA, SDCC, CBMJ, and More)

TCA Awards

Disney had a big night at the TCA Awards. Shogun won the awards for Drama, New Program, and the top Program of the Year prize, while the show’s Anna Sawai received the award for Individual Achievement in Drama. Meanwhile, Disney Branded Television also saw success with some of their imported programming with Doctor Who winning Family Programming and Bluey winning for Children’s Programming.

In fact, every one of their wins was acquired in some form. Shogun was announced in 2018 prior to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, while Disney works with the BBC on Doctor Who as well as bringing Bluey stateside. But no matter how Disney ended up getting the show, it does indicate some good taste.

Shogun was a big and expensive bet that took six years to bring to television. Justin Marks, who also worked on the live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book, and his wife Rachel Kondo took a big swing and it ended up paying off. While there are plenty of expensive flops in the rear view mirror, hopefully Shogun will show that sometimes a good project is worth taking a risk on a big investment.

With Doctor Who, Disney’s involvement has allowed increased investment in the classic show that has resulted in a fantastic season that has appealed to audience members of all ages. As a new Doctor Who viewer, it feels like a Disney series of old where you would sit the whole family together on the couch and go on a thrilling adventure each week. While 100 Lives of Black Jack Savage and Veritas: The Quest didn’t last very long, I hope the franchise appeal of Doctor Who will allow this type of show to find continued success.

And much has been said about Bluey and its uncertain future. But no matter what happens, the show has joined Golden Girls and my comfort food shows that will always warm my heart and bring a smile to my face. I am happy that the Television Critics have realized what a special show Bluey is.

Comic-Con 2024

We now have the full schedule for the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. If you thought Disney was going to take it easy with the D23 event happening just a couple weeks later, you would be wrong. Lucasfilm is upgrading their publishing panel and bringing it into the bigger room of Ballroom 20. Marvel Comics has multiple panels including Kevin Feige joining Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski for Marvel Fanfare. The Walt Disney Studios will feature Hall H panels for Alien: Romulus and Marvel Studios. Meanwhile, Disney Entertainment Television has 13 panels including Hall H presentations for Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Doctor Who.

The Laughing Place team plans on covering 37 panels across the convention in addition to some of the fun happening on the show floor and outside the convention center. Follow us, starting on July 24th for all the fun.

Country Bear Musical Jamboree: Home Edition

At the recent D23 preview of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree, it was revealed that the soundtrack will be coming to streaming services on July 17th, the same day the attraction opens at the Magic Kingdom. I am a big fan of the recent trend of Disney releasing their new theme park music on streaming services. While I still miss the “Official Albums” of days gone by, I can make my own version with playlists that let me enjoy the sounds of the parks while sitting on my couch or driving in my car.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for my good Disney vibes, check out how Walt Disney World surprised 2024 grant recipients with $500,000. While it is easy to get snarky following the day-to-day of The Walt Disney Company, it is nice to remember the positive impact Disney has on their communities across various programs.

Quick Hits

6 Things To Watch For Tomorrow

The Random Selection Process for experiences at D23 will start at noon PT.

ESPN will host the annual Home Run Derby which has a new format for this year.

The second season of Hit-Monkey makes its way to Hulu.

makes its way to Hulu. Go back to school with a new Monsters University collection coming to Disney Store

Disney Store also debuts the Disney Eats Collection Dress.

And finally, they will also debut a new Spider-Man collection for those smart Peter Parker types going back-to-school.

Hope everyone’s summer is off to a good start. It is going to be a busy one! See you tomorrow.